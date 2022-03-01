State agencies in NC to go mask-optional, but some COVID policies remain for employees

Starting Monday, most North Carolina state agencies will make masks optional for employees and visitors, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

However, some supervisors will be able to impose mask rules in certain situations.

The update to the state’s mask mandate comes as Cooper has urged local governments and schools to make masks optional by March 7.

The City of Raleigh, which is the state capital and home to most state agency workers, lifted its mask mandate on Feb. 25.

“COVID-19 levels are declining rapidly, and we have vaccinations, boosters and effective treatments that are making this step possible,” Cooper said in a statement Tuesday. “This virus is still causing serious illness and death mostly in unvaccinated people, and the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated and boosted.”

Vaccinations are free and readily available across the state to everyone ages 5 and older.

The state’s vaccinate-or-test policy for most state employees is not changing. The requirement remains for those state employees who work in Cabinet agencies to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

NC mask rules for state agencies

Cooper’s executive order does have some mask requirements, however. Here’s what you need to know about the new policy from the Office of State Human Resources and Cabinet agencies:

▪ Heads of agencies are allowed to use their discretion to continue mask mandates “in settings that they determine to be high-risk to employees, the public, or others. Such places may include, but are not limited to, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and health care facilities.”

▪ The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is a Cabinet agency, and its facilities include the North Carolina Zoo, the N.C. Museum of History, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, state aquariums and the State Capitol Historic site, among other sites.

▪ Visitors at state facilities must follow any posted signs about masks. Agency leaders may require masks still in high-risk situations.