State advances plan to allow restricted visits at nursing homes

It may have taken Mary Daniel, chief executive of a Jacksonville company, becoming a dishwasher at her husband’s memory care center, but a state panel of nursing home officials and regulators decided Wednesday to loosen restrictions on visitors at elder care centers after nearly six months of COVID-imposed isolation.

After three days of meetings, Daniel, who founded the 8,500-member Facebook group Caregivers for Compromise, persuaded the Task Force on the Safe and Limited Re-Opening of Long-Term Care Facilities to move forward with a plan to allow people to enter the homes if they qualify as an “essential caregiver” or “compassionate caregiver.”

The Agency for Health Care Administration will finalize rules next week, after they are agreed upon at the task force’s next meeting, said Mary Mayhew, secretary of AHCA.

It is an incremental but important step forward for Daniel, 57, the chief executive of Claim Medic, a small company that helps patients with healthcare bills. Her husband of 24 years, Steve, has Alzheimer’s disease and she was so desperate to see him she took at job working two days a week at Rosecastle Assisted Living and Memory Care in Jacksonville, where he is a resident and started the Facebook group to bring families with similar frustrations together.

View photos Mary Daniel took a part-time job as a dishwasher at her husband, Steve’s, memory care home in Jacksonville in a desperate attempt to see him after months of isolation. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed her to the Task Force on the Safe and Limited Re-Opening of Long-Term Care Facilities which on Wednesday has agreed to start allowing limited family visits. More

After Daniel earned national media attention for her story, Gov. Ron DeSantis named Daniel to the task force to explore visitation options.

Since March, a governor’s executive order has barred visitors from nursing homes and assisted living facilities in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Although the order allowed homes to make exceptions for certain family members to visit their relatives, most homes refused.

In three days of hearings, Daniel pointed to the hypocrisy of the state policy, which every day allows, thousands of vendors, nursing home staff and even state workers to enter long-term care facilities without proof they are free of the virus free but prohibits family members, even those with proof of a negative test, from entering a facility.

“Why am I allowed to touch my husband as a dishwasher, but I’m not allowed to touch him as his wife?’’ Daniel asked at the first meeting of the task force last Friday. “What I hear from everybody is that makes no sense at all.”

Cases still rose during ban

Despite the visitor ban, cases have climbed at nursing homes and other elder care facilities. As of Wednesday there have been 9,239 positive COVID-19 cases in Florida long term care facilities. The virus, which is particularly deadly for seniors and people with underlying health conditions, has killed 4,118 residents and staff at nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Florida.

Daniels and her group have a single goal: Loosen visitation rules in safe and practical ways.

The draft agreed to Wednesday considers an “essential caregiver” someone who “provides health care services or assistance with activities of daily living,’’ including things like dressing, bathing and eating.

A “compassionate caregiver” would be a temporary designation given to someone “intended to help a resident face a hard situation” such as during the end of life, a major upset or a difficult transition.

A facility may limit access if the resident is positive for COVID-19 or is suspected of having COVID-19 and may deny access by an essential caregiver for noncompliance of facility infection-control requirements.

Story continues