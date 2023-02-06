The State is accepting nominations for 2023 class of outstanding young Midlands leaders

The State Media Co. is accepting nominations for its annual 20 under 40 class of Midlands leaders.

The program honors 20 people under the age of 40 who are making a difference in their communities. Through the years, The State has recognized 380 people from all professions and all walks of life.

We need your help to select the 2023 class of young leaders. Do you know a rising business or professional star in the Midlands who is younger than 40 and making a mark with both professional success and community involvement? If so, we invite you to nominate them.

Nominees must primarily conduct business in the 10 counties of the Midlands and be under age 40 as of Jan. 1, 2023. Anyone who turns 40 during 2023 is eligible.

The deadline for nominations is March 31 at 5 p.m. Those selected for the class will be notified in April. Names will not be made public until the 20 under 40 special section is published in June. To nominate someone, fill out the form below.

Here’s some advice for nominations:

▪ You must complete the entire nomination form. Incomplete forms will not be considered.

▪ Send documents or reference letters in support of your candidate to posmundson@thestate.com. Please put “20 under 40 documents” in the subject line. You can send up to five PDF documents.

▪ After submitting the form, follow up with Associate Editor Paul Osmundson (posmundson@thestate.com) to make sure it was submitted properly.

▪ Please include details in your nominations. Avoid just saying a nominee is a “good,” “hard-working” or “kind” person. Add examples and anecdotes.

▪ The Midlands counties where nominees must reside or primarily do business are: Richland, Lexington, Calhoun, Fairfield, Lee, Kershaw, Newberry, Orangeburg, Saluda and Sumter.

You can enter your nominations here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1PtjYXuYvit9KBpJVy4spsDHL4duJGPL07QA2_1u2DVg/edit

Still have questions? Email Osmundson at posmundson@thestate.com.