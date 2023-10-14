State academy overtakes private schools to receive highest number of Oxbridge offers

Cartoon

A state school has received the highest number of Oxbridge offers for the first time.

Brampton Manor Academy in Newham, east London, has overtaken private schools including Westminster School, Eton College and St Paul’s School to top The Telegraph’s Oxbridge school league table.

The latest figures released by Oxford and Cambridge on individual school offers show that Brampton Manor received 89 offers from the universities, knocking Westminster off the top spot for the first time since 2017, analysis has found.

The new figures apply to 2022 because of a lag in the publication of the data. In that year, Westminster pupils received 79 offers.

Melanie Sanderson, managing editor of the Good Schools Guide, said she believed it was the first time a state school has secured more Oxbridge offers than any private school.

She added: “Independent schools now are aware that it is harder to get people into Oxbridge. The number of applicants is fivefold what it was 20 or 30 years ago. So it’s automatically more competitive.”

Top private schools are now looking more at overseas opportunities, such as the Ivy League, she said.

She added: “The private school system is really pushing now, other top universities like UCL, Imperial and LSE.”

The Telegraph analysis comes ahead of a deadline on Monday for Oxbridge admissions for 2024.

Despite Brampton Manor receiving the highest number of Oxbridge offers of any UK school, the success rate was higher in some private schools which have a smaller number of pupils in the sixth form.

St Paul’s Girls School in London, where alumnae include Dame Kate Bingham, the Government’s vaccines tsar during the pandemic, and the actress Emily Mortimer, had the highest Oxbridge offer rate of any school, with 59 per cent of pupils who applied receiving an offer.

The success rate of pupils at Westminster School, where alumni include the composer Lord Lloyd-Webber and the actress Helena Bonham Carter, was 42 per cent, while at Brampton Manor, the offer rate was 29 per cent.

Brampton Manor is a selective school in Newham which opened in 2011. Teenagers selected by Oxbridge in 2022 included pupils who speak English as a second language, were the first in their family to go to university, or were on free school meals.

Almost a third of pupils at the school are eligible for free school meals, according to the Department for Education.

Commenting on the number of Oxbridge offers received by pupils at the time, Dr Dayo Olukoshi, the executive principal, said: “We passionately believe there is no limit to what our students can achieve with sufficient effort and determination, and I am not at all surprised that two of the world’s best universities have recognised their talent by offering them places.”

Telegraph analysis of the latest Oxbridge figures show that amongst the top 20 independent schools, offer rates have fallen from 40.2 percent in 2016 to 29.5 per cent in 2022. This is, however, up slightly from 26.8 percent in 2021.

In 2016, the top four schools for offer numbers were Eton, followed by Hills Road Sixth Form College, a state-funded college in Cambridge, Raffles Junior College in Singapore and Westminster.

Just six years later, Eton has fallen to sixth place and Westminster is in third place.

The overall proportion of private school pupils admitted in 2022-23 was 31.9 per cent, up marginally from 31.8 per cent in the previous year but down from 41.8 per cent in 2017.

Both Oxford and Cambridge have invested in outreach programmes and developed admissions policies designed to identify more pupils with potential from poorer backgrounds.

Prof Irene Tracey, vice chancellor of Oxford, has said the university will continue its drive to attract more state school pupils but will not set targets. At Cambridge, Prof Deborah Prentice, the new vice-chancellor said earlier this year that there is no discrimination against private school pupils and the university is “open to talent from absolutely everywhere”.