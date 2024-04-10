In-state 2025 defensive recruit commits to South Carolina football team

Less than 24 hours after South Carolina football picked up its second commitment of the 2025 recruiting class, a third future Gamecock made a public announcement.

This time, three-star recruit Damarcus Leach announced his commitment via a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. The Abbeville High School senior is the 247Sports Composite No. 12 player in South Carolina. He’s listed as a two-way player with basketball and track and field experience.

Leach (6-2, 180) had offers from Vanderbilt, Duke, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina. He visited USC’s campus during last football season in November, and has an official visit set for June 7 this year.

The 247Sports Composite, which factors in multiple websites’ rankings, also has Leach as the No. 53 safety and No. 683 overall recruit in the Class of 2025. On3 Sports also lists him as a three-star recruit.