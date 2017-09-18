STAT WATCH: Irish's 515 yards rushing their most since 1969

Boston College's Will Harris (8), Lukas Denis (21) and Kevin Bletzer (49) stop Notre Dame's Brandon Wimbush (7) on a carry during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Notre Dame in back-to-back weeks went from its worst rushing performance in three seasons to its best in almost five decades.

The Irish's 515 yards on 51 carries in a 49-20 win at Boston College on Saturday were the most since they amassed 597 yards against Navy in 1969. Their 10.1 yards per attempt broke the modern school record of 10.0 against Great Lakes in 1942.

This happened after they netted 55 yards on 37 carries in a loss to Georgia, their fewest since they managed 41 on 38 attempts in a loss to Arizona State in 2014.

Josh Adams and quarterback Brandon Wimbush each went over 200 yards against the Eagles, a first for Notre Dame. Adams finished with 229, the most since Julius Jones had 218 at Stanford in 2003. Wimbush, with 207 yards, broke the quarterback rushing record of 146 set by Bill Etter against Navy in 1969.

Notre Dame's seven rushing touchdowns were the most since it had the same number against Navy in 2011.

The 515 rushing yards tied for second-most allowed by Boston College. Army ran for 516 against the Eagles in 2012 and for 515 in 1985.

Other notable statistical feats over the weekend:

---

THE 200 CLUB

Joining Adams and Wimbush with 200-yard games was Ito Smith of Southern Mississippi. He had a career-high 219 yards on 27 carries against Louisiana.

There have been 11 200-yard rushing performances in the Bowl Subdivision this season.

SLINGING SHIMONEK

Texas Tech's Nic Shimonek set the national season high for passing yards with 543 against Arizona State in his second career start. He took 24 yards in losses on three sacks, rushed once for a yard, giving him 519 total yards - second-most in a game this season.

Shimonek was among four quarterbacks who threw for six touchdown passes. The others were Washington State's Luke Falk, against Oregon State; Memphis' Riley Ferguson, against UCLA; and Toledo's Logan Woodside, against Tulsa.

Shimonek is the No. 1 passer in the FBS with 463.5 yards a game. He's thrown nine touchdowns and has not been intercepted.

CATCHING CAM

Virginia Tech's Cam Phillips had the best receiving day of the weekend, catching a school-record 14 balls for 189 yards against East Carolina. He leads the FBS with 417 receiving yards.

Phillips' 11 receptions in the first half were the most since the Hokies joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2004, and his three touchdown catches were Tech's most since Bucky Hodges had three in a triple-overtime game against Duke in 2015.

Phillips also tied the school record with his 30th consecutive game with at least one catch.

GETTING HIS KICKS

Quinn Nordin tied the Michigan record by kicking five field goals in a 29-13 win over Air Force. It was the most since K.C. Lopata kicked five against Minnesota in 2009. J.D. Carlson, against Illinois in 1990, and Mike Gillette, against Minnesota in 1988, also had five in a game for the Wolverines.

Nordin hit from 35, 26, 49, 29 and 36 yards and is tied for the national lead with 11 field goals on 13 attempts. Utah's Matt Gay is 11 for 11.

GETTING SACKED

Winless Massachusetts continues to have problems keeping opposing defenses out of its backfield. The Minutemen allowed nine sacks to Temple a week after giving up eight to Old Dominion. Those are the second- and third-highest totals in FBS games behind the 11 Auburn surrendered to Clemson.

UMass' 23 allowed in four games ranks 130th, and last, in the country with a line that has four starters playing different spots this year. Last year the Minutemen allowed 45 in 12 games to rank 125th.

---

