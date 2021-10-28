Stat Nerd Thursday: Buy low on Brandin Cooks, Tee Higgins

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don
·1 min read
In this article:
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don go through the NFL news of the day, including a couple of new starting QBs around the league and a RB trade, before digging into the stats and telling you why you should buy low now on Brandin Cooks and Tee Higgins. The guys also provide a full preview of the Packers-Cardinals game on Thursday night.

