Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Racist Posts Resurface

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from “Vanderpump Rules” after racists posts resurfaced of them reporting a black castmate to police for a crime she did not commit. Bravo — the network that airs the reality show — confirmed the news to TheWrap via a statement.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the statement read.

Schroeder and Doute are original cast members of the show, which chronicles the lives of former and current staffers at restaurants SUR, PUMP and TomTom. The restaurants are owned by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump.

During an Instagram Live chat last week, former castmember Faith Stowers revealed that Schroeder and Doute had reported her to police in 2018 after they read a Daily Mail article about a black woman wanted for theft. Stowers was not the woman pictured in the article, but Schroeder and Doute posted on social media implying she was.

Schroeder and Doute issued individual apologies for their actions over the weekend. Schroeder lost numerous endorsements because of the posts.

Boyens and Caprioni — who joined the cast in the just-aired Season 8 — have also been cut from the show for racist social media posts. Their posts surfaced before the season started, but they were kept on the cast.

It’s unclear of Boyens and Caprioni — who work at PUMP and SUR respectively– are still employed at Vanderpump’s restaurants.

TheWrap has reached out to Vanderpump for comment.

More to come…

Reid Nakamura and Margeaux Sippell contributed to this report

