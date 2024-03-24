Get Starz for Just $1.99/Month on Prime Video — Binge BMF, Outlander and More

If you’re hoping to catch the premiere of Mary & George on Friday, April 5, or want to binge BMF Season 3, you’ll need to sign up for Starz. Below we’re rounding up everything you need to know about the Starz free trial, how to watch Starz for free and, of course, the major $1.99/month limited-time deal through Prime Video.

Starz logo

Watch Starz on Prime Video

$9.99/month $1.99/month

Buy Now

What Are Starz’s Current Streaming Deals?

The best active Starz deal is the $1.99/month offer from Prime Video. The offer is good until Monday, April 1, meaning you can sign up just in time to start watching Mary & George. Prime Video’s Starz discount is good for three months, making it the best current deal since you can watch three months of Starz for only $6. After the three months, your subscription will renew at the regular $9.99/month price.

More from TVLine

$1.99/month

Buy Now

If you prefer to subscribe directly through Starz, the streamer is offering its own limited-time deal! New users can subscribe to Starz for just $1.50/month for one month. No promo code is required! The offer is good for your first month, after which your plan will automatically carry over into the regular price of $9.99/month. (If you don’t want to pay the full price for Starz, simply cancel your subscription before the promo period expires.) While the monthly price on this deal is less than Prime Video’s offer, it doesn’t last as long. Details for how to sign up for Starz are outlined below. (Get more details on the best streaming services of 2024!)

$1.50/month

Buy Now

How to Sign Up for Starz on Prime Video

Since there’s no Starz free trial, you’ll want to at least claim one of the offers outlined above to watch Starz for less. With no promo code required, signing up for the $1.99/month deal through Prime Video is easy! Here are the step-by-step instructions for claiming your discounted Starz plan via Prime Video:

Story continues

Go to the Starz x Prime Video landing page Click the “Get Started” Create or sign in to your Prime Video account Enter payment information Start streaming Starz for $1.99/month!

$1.99/month

Buy Now

How to Sign Up for Starz

If you’d prefer to capitalize on the one-month deal from the platform itself, below are step-by-step instructions for claiming the $1.50/month deal:

Go to the Starz website Click the “Claim Special Offer” button Enter an email address You’ll be redirected to a new screen for entering payment information Hit “Subscribe” and start streaming Starz!

$1.50/month

Buy Now

Is There a Starz Free Trial?

If you aren’t sure about signing up for Starz, you might be hoping to test the waters with a Starz free trial. Unfortunately, the streamer doesn’t currently offer a free trial. The good news? Starz free trials have been offered in the past. If you don’t want to wait for the next free trial period from Starz, here’s our tip: Since you can cancel a Starz subscription any time, sign up for one the deals outlined above, and cancel before the regular-priced billing cycle begins. This way, you’ll only be out a few bucks, making the limited-time deals the best option for watching Starz for free-ish. Hey, you might even find that you love everything the streamer has to offer and keep your subscription active for years and years to come.

How to Watch Starz for Free

Even though new users cannot enjoy a Starz free trial from the streamer itself, there are still other ways to watch Starz for free.

Prime Video typically offers subscribers a Starz seven-day free trial. After the free week, your Starz add-on will automatically renew at the regular price of $9.99/month. Because of the current $1.99/month offer, Prime Video has paused the Starz free trial. Keep checking back here for all the latest on Starz’s free trial on Prime Video.

$0+

Buy Now

Another great way to get a seven-day Starz free trial, is by signing up for Fubo TV. Fubo TV offers several plans and premium add-ons, including Starz, which can all be enjoyed for seven days free. Subscriptions start $74.99.

$0+

Buy Now

What Is on Starz?

Once you subscribe to Starz, you get access to tons of popular series including Mary & George, BMF, Power Book II: Ghost, Shining Vale, Outlander, Minx, Men in Kilts, Heels, Party Down, Blindspotting, Run the World and P-Valley. Starz offers tons of films, too, such as all four Hunger Games movies, Home Alone, Guardians of the Galaxy, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Thin Red Line, Little Women, Zero Dark Thirty and A Beautiful Mind.

Subscribe to Starz

$1.50/month

Buy Now

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)

Best of TVLine