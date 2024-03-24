Get Starz for Just $1.99/Month on Prime Video — Binge BMF, Outlander and More
If you’re hoping to catch the premiere of Mary & George on Friday, April 5, or want to binge BMF Season 3, you’ll need to sign up for Starz. Below we’re rounding up everything you need to know about the Starz free trial, how to watch Starz for free and, of course, the major $1.99/month limited-time deal through Prime Video.
Watch Starz on Prime Video
$9.99/month $1.99/month
What Are Starz’s Current Streaming Deals?
The best active Starz deal is the $1.99/month offer from Prime Video. The offer is good until Monday, April 1, meaning you can sign up just in time to start watching Mary & George. Prime Video’s Starz discount is good for three months, making it the best current deal since you can watch three months of Starz for only $6. After the three months, your subscription will renew at the regular $9.99/month price.
More from TVLine
Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick for Just $25 - Stream Netflix, Peacock, Paramount+ and More
Chrissy Metz, in First Post-This Is Us Role, Will Clash With The Hunting Wives in Starz Drama
Watch Starz on Prime Video
$1.99/month
If you prefer to subscribe directly through Starz, the streamer is offering its own limited-time deal! New users can subscribe to Starz for just $1.50/month for one month. No promo code is required! The offer is good for your first month, after which your plan will automatically carry over into the regular price of $9.99/month. (If you don’t want to pay the full price for Starz, simply cancel your subscription before the promo period expires.) While the monthly price on this deal is less than Prime Video’s offer, it doesn’t last as long. Details for how to sign up for Starz are outlined below. (Get more details on the best streaming services of 2024!)
Watch Starz
$1.50/month
How to Sign Up for Starz on Prime Video
Since there’s no Starz free trial, you’ll want to at least claim one of the offers outlined above to watch Starz for less. With no promo code required, signing up for the $1.99/month deal through Prime Video is easy! Here are the step-by-step instructions for claiming your discounted Starz plan via Prime Video:
Go to the Starz x Prime Video landing page
Click the “Get Started”
Create or sign in to your Prime Video account
Enter payment information
Start streaming Starz for $1.99/month!
Watch Starz on Prime Video
$1.99/month
How to Sign Up for Starz
If you’d prefer to capitalize on the one-month deal from the platform itself, below are step-by-step instructions for claiming the $1.50/month deal:
Go to the Starz website
Click the “Claim Special Offer” button
Enter an email address
You’ll be redirected to a new screen for entering payment information
Hit “Subscribe” and start streaming Starz!
Sign Up for Starz
$1.50/month
Is There a Starz Free Trial?
If you aren’t sure about signing up for Starz, you might be hoping to test the waters with a Starz free trial. Unfortunately, the streamer doesn’t currently offer a free trial. The good news? Starz free trials have been offered in the past. If you don’t want to wait for the next free trial period from Starz, here’s our tip: Since you can cancel a Starz subscription any time, sign up for one the deals outlined above, and cancel before the regular-priced billing cycle begins. This way, you’ll only be out a few bucks, making the limited-time deals the best option for watching Starz for free-ish. Hey, you might even find that you love everything the streamer has to offer and keep your subscription active for years and years to come.
How to Watch Starz for Free
Even though new users cannot enjoy a Starz free trial from the streamer itself, there are still other ways to watch Starz for free.
Prime Video typically offers subscribers a Starz seven-day free trial. After the free week, your Starz add-on will automatically renew at the regular price of $9.99/month. Because of the current $1.99/month offer, Prime Video has paused the Starz free trial. Keep checking back here for all the latest on Starz’s free trial on Prime Video.
Watch Starz on Prime Video
$0+
Another great way to get a seven-day Starz free trial, is by signing up for Fubo TV. Fubo TV offers several plans and premium add-ons, including Starz, which can all be enjoyed for seven days free. Subscriptions start $74.99.
Starz Free Trial on Fubo TV
$0+
What Is on Starz?
Once you subscribe to Starz, you get access to tons of popular series including Mary & George, BMF, Power Book II: Ghost, Shining Vale, Outlander, Minx, Men in Kilts, Heels, Party Down, Blindspotting, Run the World and P-Valley. Starz offers tons of films, too, such as all four Hunger Games movies, Home Alone, Guardians of the Galaxy, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Thin Red Line, Little Women, Zero Dark Thirty and A Beautiful Mind.
Subscribe to Starz
$1.50/month
Buy Now
(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)
Best of TVLine
'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Hacks, The Orville, Snowpiercer and 20+ Others
Summer TV Calendar: Your Guide to 85+ Season and Series Premieres
Yellowjackets Mysteries: An Up-to-Date List of the Showtime Series' Biggest Questions (and Answers?)
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter