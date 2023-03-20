Starwatch: a tiny sliver of moon between Venus and Jupiter

A reward awaits those making their way home, or elsewhere, in the evening later this week. The chart shows the view looking due west from London at 18.50 GMT on Thursday 23 March. The tiny sliver of the new moon will sit between the brightly shining planets of Venus and Jupiter.

The former will be high in the twilight sky and in “full bloom”, so to speak, for its spring apparition. The latter will be sinking ever closer to the sun, and hence will need to clear the western horizon to be visible.

As for the moon, it will be the thinnest of all crescents with just 5% of its surface illuminated. Should the sky conditions not allow it to be seen on Thursday, it will be easier to see on Friday when it will be 11% illuminated and situated just above Venus.

From southern hemisphere locations such as Cape Town, South Africa, or Sydney, Australia, Jupiter is already lost in the glare of the setting sun but the moon and Venus will be visible as they sink towards the western horizon after sunset.

And don’t forget the clocks go forward to British summer time in the UK at 1am on 26 March.