Starwatch: shooting stars from the tail of Halley’s comet

Stuart Clark
·1 min read
Chart

This week, keep an eye open for the Eta Aquarids meteor shower. Shooting stars from this annual display can usually be seen between 19 April and 28 May. This year they are expected to peak in the pre-dawn sky of 5 May, but the morning before and after are worth a try too.

The chart shows the view looking east from London at 4am BST on 5 May. The radiant point will be low but this does not affect visibility as the meteors appear to streak away from the point rather than appear directly on it. Meteors from this and other showers have been reported even when the radiant is below the horizon.

From the southern hemisphere the radiant is higher in the sky but so is a bright waning moon. The light from the moon could hide some of the fainter meteors.

From a northern hemisphere perspective the Eta Aquarids may not be the most spectacular meteors of the year, but they are fun to see because they originate from the famous Halley’s comet. In short, these shooting stars are dust grains that once made up the tail of the comet that Edmund Halley proved returns to visibility every 76 years or so.

Latest Stories

  • Semien HR, Blue Jays sweep Braves 7-2; Springer exits early

    Semien homered and drove in four runs as Toronto finished off a three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves with a 7-2 win Sunday.

  • Manchester United vs Liverpool called off after fans storm stadium

    Fans gathered outside the stadium, on the pitch, and around United’s team bus in Salford.

  • Women's curling worlds paused after COVID-19 cases found among broadcasters

    The World Curling Federation says after a series of scheduled testing, the positive cases were detected amongst the competition broadcast staff.

  • Lightning beat Red Wings 2-1, aiming for Hurricanes in Central

    Blake Coleman scored 16 seconds into the game, Mikhail Sergachev added another goal early in the second period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Sunday.

  • A's pitcher Jesus Luzardo breaks bone playing video game, placed on injured list

    Add Luzardo's name to the long list of bizarre baseball injuries.

  • Breanna Stewart engaged to fellow basketball pro Marta Xargay

    The pair announced their engagement days before a potential meeting on a basketball court.

  • Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave after sexual misconduct allegations

    The Canucks announced on Saturday that the team has placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct.

  • Jiri Prochazka lands vicious spinning back elbow to knock out Dominick Reyes

    Reyes immediately went down and the fight was over at 4:29 of the second.

  • LaFleur 'can't even take my brain to that spot' of Rodgers not in Green Bay

    LaFleur said he wants to do "everything in my power" to make sure Rodgers want to come back.

  • German soccer chief Keller urged to resign over Nazi remark

    Fritz Keller is facing calls to resign after comparing one of his vice-presidents to infamous Nazi judge Roland Freisler.

  • Kyle Busch wins race sponsored by Busch on his birthday at Kansas

    Busch won on a two-lap restart to end the race.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: You can build your team around Adam Fox

    Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • NFL draft all-underrated team: Texans find Deshaun Watson's replacement in Davis Mills

    Yahoo Sports reached out to approximately 100 college coaches looking for players who stood out to them — and how surprised they were at how far some fell in the draft.

  • Kevin Love opens up about his struggles with anxiety, depression and his first years in Cleveland

    Chris Haynes is joined by NBA champion forward Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers for a conversation about mental health.

  • Pete Alonso helps Mets top Phillies for wild 8-7 win

    MILWAUKEE — Pete Alonso capped New York’s six-run eighth inning with a three-run double, and the Mets used a defensive meltdown by Philadelphia and a replay reversal to beat the Phillies 8-7 on Sunday night. Michael Conforto snapped a tie with a bases-loaded walk against José Alvarado, driving in Jose Peraza, and Alonso followed with a liner off David Hale that split the gap in right-centre for an 8-4 lead. Philadelphia got a run back in the ninth on Roman Quinn’s RBI triple. After a Matt Joyce walk, Rhys Hoskins hit an opposite-field drive off Edwin Díaz that was initially ruled a tying three-run homer first base umpire Jose Navas. A replay review showed the ball hit the top railing of the fence on the out-of-town scoreboard in right, never clearing the wall itself. Hoskins was placed at second with a two-run double. Díaz then departed with an injury and Jeurys Familia struck out Bryce Harper on a high fastball, earning his first save. Didi Gregorius and Andrew McCutchen homered for Philadelphia, and Hoskins had two hits and two RBIs. But Hoskins also had a memorable defensive miscue that led to a run for New York. Brandon Kintzler (1-1) got the loss. Jacob Barnes (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win. DODGERS 16, BREWERS 4 A.J. Pollock drove in eight runs and Matt Beaty knocked in seven for Los Angeles, with both players hitting early grand slams in a startling power show. Pollock homered twice and doubled while Beaty went 4 for 6 and scored three times. Their slams came against Alec Bettinger (0-1), who gave up 11 runs in his big league debut. This was the first time in franchise history that the Dodgers had two players with at least seven RBIs in the same game. The last time it happened for any major league team was on Aug. 22, 2007, when Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Ramon Vazquez each had seven RBIs for Texas in a 30-3 blowout of Baltimore. Chris Taylor scored five runs, going 3 for 3 for the Dodgers. Julio Urias (4-0) allowed one run in seven innings. Jacob Nottingham hit two homers for the Brewers, who reacquired him from Seattle earlier in the day. YANKEES 2, TIGERS 0 NEW YORK (AP) — Corey Kluber handcuffed Detroit batters to earn his 100th career win with his most dominant performance since 2018, and New York completed its first series sweep this season. Kluber (2-2) looked like the pitcher who won AL Cy Young Awards with Cleveland in 2014 and 2017, before injuries wrecked his 2019 and 2020 seasons. The 35-year-old right-hander allowed two hits in eight innings. He struck out 10 and walked one. Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a perfect ninth that included Detroit’s lone flyout, remaining perfect in six save chances. Detroit has lost five straight and 10 of 11, dropping to a major league-worst 8-21. The Tigers are batting a big league-low .195. NATIONALS 3, MARLINS 1 WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer delivered in a hurry, tossing a five-hitter to lead Washington over Miami. The three-time Cy Young Award winner hustled out of Nationals Park after a game that took only 2 hours, 37 minutes, dashing to be with wife Erica for the birth of their third child. Scherzer (2-2) carried a shutout into the ninth inning before Isan Díaz led off with a home run. The right-hander struck out nine without a walk. Ryan Zimmerman hit a three-run homer as Washington improved to .500 with its fourth straight win. Marlins rookie Trevor Rogers (3-2) gave up three runs in five innings. BLUE JAYS 7, BRAVES 2 DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Semien homered and drove in four runs as Toronto finished off a three-game sweep of Atlanta. Blue Jays newcomer George Springer exited early with leg fatigue. He was the designated hitter for the fourth consecutive game since making his Toronto debut after being slowed by a strained oblique and quadriceps strain. Ryan Borucki (3-1) won in relief. Ian Anderson (2-1) lasted just four innings, allowing four runs and six hits. Atlanta catcher Travis d’Arnaud went on the 60-day injured list with a torn ligament in his left thumb. RAYS 5, ASTROS 4 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows hit a three-run homer and later scored the go-ahead run on Manuel Margot’s pinch-hit single in the seventh inning as Tampa Bay beat Houston. The Rays avoided a three-game sweep in a series between the last two American League champions. Meadows homered in the fifth to make it 3-all. With the score tied at 4 in the seventh, he was hit by a pitch from Brooks Raley (0-1) and later scored on Margot’s hit. Jeffrey Springs (2-0) got the win in relief. Diego Castillo pitched the ninth for his seventh save in nine tries. TWINS 13, ROYALS 4 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrelton Simmons and Mitch Garver homered in a seven-run third inning, and rookie Alex Kirilloff went deep for the fourth time in three games as Minnesota routed Kansas City. José Berríos (3-2) took advantage of his team's tear at the plate to win for the first time in four starts. Berríos gave up four runs and struck out nine in six innings. The Twins have won three of four and scored 35 runs during that stretch. Royals starter Brad Keller was undone by the long ball and his own defence. Keller (2-3) gave up all seven runs in the third, but only two were earned after a pair of errors by third baseman Hunter Dozier. Dozier later hit a three-run homer for the AL Central leaders. INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 0 CHICAGO (AP) — José Ramirez and Cesar Hernandez homered, Amed Rosario had three hits and Cleveland blanked Chicago. Zach Plesac (2-3) and three relievers limited the White Sox to four hits as Cleveland took two of three in a series between AL Central foes that both made the playoffs last year. The Indians have won five of their last seven. Chicago had won seven of nine. Lucas Giolito (1-3) has allowed six homers in six starts. He gave up two runs — one earned — in 5 1/3 innings. RANGERS 5, RED SOX 3 ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Dahl and Brock Holt each hit an RBI single in Texas’ three-run eighth inning, and the Rangers took advantage of a costly error by Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo. Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered to help Texas take three of four from the AL East leaders. Josh Sborz (3-1) got three outs for the win, and Ian Kennedy earned his seventh save in seven opportunities. Xander Bogaerts had three hits for the Red Sox, including his fifth homer. Nate Lowe scored on Dahl’s two-out single off Adam Ottavino (2-2) that tied it at 3. Joey Gallo and Rangers manager Chris Woodward were ejected by plate umpire Brian O’Nora in the sixth after Gallo disputed a called third strike. REDS 13, CUBS 12, 10 INNINGS CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a game-ending single off Craig Kimbrel (0-1) in the 10th inning to give Cincinnati a wild win over Chicago. Castellanos finished with five hits and four RBIs against his former team, including two of the Reds’ five homers. Mike Moustakas, Eugenio Suárez and Tucker Barnhart also connected. Ryan Hendrix (2-0) got the win — fanning pinch-hitting pitcher Jake Arrieta to end the Cubs 10th. Chicago also went deep five times, but lost for the seventh time in nine games. Kris Bryant homered twice, and Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Ian Happ also went yard. The Cubs trailed 12-8 before scoring four times with two out in the eighth, tying it when Happ belted a three-run drive off Tejay Antone. CARDINALS 3, PIRATES 0 PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlos Martínez pitched eight marvelous innings, Harrison Bader hit an early three-run homer and St. Louis shut down Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep. St. Louis has won seven straight against the Pirates and is 20-6 versus Pittsburgh since the start of the 2019 season. The sweep was the second in three series for the Cardinals, who have won eight of 10 overall. Bader’s home run came in the second off rookie Wil Crowe (0-1). Martínez (2-4) allowed five hits and two walks. He struck out three and retired his final eight batters. Alex Reyes retired the side in order in the ninth for his seventh save. The Pirates hit into three double plays and went 0 for 8 with runners on base. GIANTS 7, PADRES 1 SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched six effective innings and scored twice, Mike Tauchman homered and drove in four runs, and San Francisco beat San Diego to prevent a three-game sweep. Tauchman hit a three-run shot in the third off Joe Musgrove (2-3) to help the Giants remain atop the NL West. Gausman (2-0) kept the Padres off balance, giving up six hits and striking out six. He also reached base on a single and an error to help the offence. Fernando Tatis Jr. homered in the first inning for San Diego. DIAMONDBACKS 8, ROCKIES 4 PHOENIX (AP) — Stephen Vogt hit a go-ahead, two-run triple, Josh Rojas and Daulton Varsho added RBI doubles and Arizona topped Colorado. The game was tied at 4 when Josh VanMeter led off the Diamondbacks eighth with a walk. David Peralta singled with one out and Vogt followed with a drive down the right-field line. Arizona has won 10 of 13 since a 5-10 start. Chris Devenski (1-0) won in relief. Daniel Bard (1-2) gave up all four runs in the eighth. ATHLETICS 7, ORIOLES 5 OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Center fielder Ramón Laureano robbed the Orioles of the likely go-ahead run with a leaping catch in the eighth inning and then hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the bottom half to send Oakland past Baltimore. Yusmeiro Petit (4-0) won in relief of starter Sean Manaea to help the Athletics avoid a sweep. Trey Mancini hit a tying, two-run single in the fifth and put Baltimore ahead two innings later with an RBI single. Austin Hays had a solo homer for the Orioles. Laureano’s fifth homer came against Travis Lakins (1-2). Lou Trivino escaped trouble in the ninth for his fifth save. A’s first baseman Matt Olson returned after a three-game absence with an injury to his eye area and hit a two-run homer. Oakland won for the third time in eight games after a 13-game winning streak. MARINERS 2, ANGELS 0 SEATTLE (AP) — Justus Sheffield shook off early control problems to allow just two hits over six innings, leading Seattle over Los Angeles. Sheffield (2-2) and four relievers combined on a five-hitter as the Mariners won two of three in the series. Rafael Montero closed for his fourth save in eight opportunities. Dylan Moore hit a two-out RBI single in the fourth and Mitch Haniger added a sacrifice fly an inning later. Dylan Bundy (0-3) yielded five hits in six innings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Medical board: Dying Maradona in agony under 'reckless' supervision, might have survived with proper care

    "The warning signs that the patient exhibited were ignored."

  • The Rush: Man U fans reach their breaking point, Packers fans are stressed and another freak baseball injury

    Manchester United fans broke into their own stadium to protest ownership, Green Bay is on the verge of losing its MVP, a Chiefs fan proposes at the draft and a weird baseball injury.

  • Embiid, Sixers escape short-handed Spurs in OT, 113-111

    SAN ANTONIO — Joel Embiid had 34 points and 12 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers held on to beat the undermanned San Antonio Spurs 113-111 in overtime Sunday night. Ben Simmons tipped in the game-winner off a miss from Embiid as time expired. Embiid had four points in overtime, all on free throws. Seth Curry scored 22 points and Dwight Howard added 14 as Philadelphia won its fourth straight to remain atop the Eastern Conference. Simmons finished with five points, six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes. Lonnie Walker IV had 23 points to lead the Spurs, who lost their third straight. Keldon Johnson added 19 points, Rudy Gay had 18 and Gorgui Dieng 17. The Spurs were without four starters as Dejounte Murray and Derrick White missed the game due to injuries and DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl sat out for rest. San Antonio tied the game at 102 on Gay’s 3-pointer with 2:37 remaining in regulation. The Sixers reclaimed the lead on the ensuing possession with a 3-pointer by Curry only to watch Johnson hit another game-tying 3. Embiid and Johnson muscled their way into the lane to keep the game tied at 107 with 1:03 remaining. After Matisse Thybulle blocked Patty Mills’ 3-point attempt, Embiid missed a fade-away jumper from 15 feet to send the game to overtime. Both teams struggled offensively in overtime, combining to score just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting. San Antonio employed a zone defence early to counter a stronger Philadelphia starting lineup, but Embiid ruined that strategy. The Sixers’ wings found holes in the zone and either passed to Embiid or the 76ers centre gathered and followed up a missed shot. Embiid had 13 points in the first quarter, including 12 in the paint. Philadelphia’s reserves added to the advantage, building a 17-point lead behind Howard and former Spurs guard George Hill. Hill finished with five points in 19 minutes. Both teams were playing the opener of a back-to-back with the Spurs travelling to face the Utah Jazz on Monday while the 76ers play at Chicago. IN THE MOMENT Sunday’s game in San Antonio was the start of five games in seven days for Philadelphia. Even though the Spurs were missing four starters, Sixers coach Doc Rivers chose not to rest anyone. He was asked what factors into his decision to rest players and if the standings play a part. “Just our health,” Rivers said. “We want to keep guys healthy at the end of the day. We want to win games. We want to get them the proper amount of rest. We obviously have a plan on what we want to do, and so we’ll follow it. We’re not going to look at the standings or anything like that to decide what we’re going to do; I can say that.” TIP-INS 76ers: Former Spurs guard Danny Green received a warm welcome from the limited capacity crowd. Green spent eight seasons with San Antonio beginning in 2011 before being traded to Toronto in 2018 along with Kawhi Leonard for DeRozan and Poeltl. … The Sixers had no injuries to report. … Howard had three blocks, including a pair in the first quarter were the Spurs essentially ran into his outstretched arms. Spurs: Murray missed the game with a sore left knee. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich was asked if the issue was minor, Popovich said “I hope so and I think so.” … Tre Jones made his first career start in his 30th appearance as a rookie. Jones entered averaging 1.9 points and 0.7 assists in 5.4 minutes per game. UP NEXT 76ers: At the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Spurs: At the Utah Jazz on Monday. Raul Dominguez, The Associated Press

  • McCollum powers Trail Blazers past Celtics 129-119

    BOSTON — CJ McCollum scored 10 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Portland held on for a 129-119 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, extending the Trail Blazers' winning streak to four. Damian Lillard had 26 points and 13 assists for Portland. Carmelo Anthony finished with 13 points — including a 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining to help seal it after Boston pulled within two points. The Trail Blazers improved to 4-0 on their six-game road trip. They entered the game in seventh in the Western Conference playoff standings and are trying to work their way out of the play-in round. Jayson Tatum scored 33 to lead Boston, which is trying to avoid falling into the play-in round in the final weeks of the season. After rallying from 32 points behind to beat San Antonio in overtime Friday night, the Celtics couldn’t produce another comeback against the Blazers, who shot 52% (44 for 85). Norman Powell scored 23 points, Robert Covington had 10 and Jusuf Nurkic pulled down 11 rebounds for Portland. After the teams went into halftime tied at 71, Portland capitalized on six turnovers in the third quarter and led 103-98 entering the fourth quarter. Tristan Thompson appeared to put the Celtics back up on a put-back dunk, but the basket was waved off because of offensive interference. The Blazers, who led 107-106 after the call that was widely disputed by the Celtics and their fans, got back-to-back 3-pointers from McCollum and Anthony for a 113-106 lead. The Celtics stayed within a basket or two and had another chance after Tatum hit a pair of free throws to pull Boston within 121-119 with 1:21 left to play. But Anthony answered for Portland with a 3-pointer, then sidestepped his way back on defence while waving his arms at Boston’s fans. After a miss by the Celtics, Powell took it the other way for a layup and Portland had a 126-119 lead. TIP-INS Trail Blazers: Lillard led all scorers with 11 points in the first quarter. ... Anthony needs 10 points to pass Elvin Hayes (27,313) for No. 10 on the NBA's career list. Celtics: G Kemba Walker (left oblique strain) missed his fourth straight game. Coach Brad Stevens said the Celtics hoped to have Walker practicing again by Tuesday and possibly playing again Wednesday at Orlando. ... Marcus Smart finished with 11 points, eight assists and eight rebounds before he was ejected with 1:56 left after receiving a technical foul. ... Jaylen Brown, a game-time decision because of a right ankle sprain, finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. ... Evan Fournier scored 21. UP NEXT Trail Blazers: Visit Atlanta on Monday night. Celtics: Visit Orlando on Wednesday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Doug Alden, The Associated Press