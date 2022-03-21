Starwatch: search for Venus above the horizon at dawn

Throughout this week, those out and about in time for the sunrise should keep an eye open for Venus peeping above the south-eastern horizon just before the sun.

The chart shows the view looking south-east from London at 0615 BST on 27 March, when a waning crescent moon may also just be visible creeping into the sky. Truly eagle-eyed observers may also catch glimpses of Saturn and Mars just before the sunrise too.

Binoculars could help in your quest but if you decide to take them with you, remember never to look in the sun’s direction. To catch even a glimpse of its fiery surface could cause permanent eye damage.

This week, the farther south you are located, the easier the planets are to see. If you are in the southern hemisphere, then you will have no trouble at all. From Sydney, Australia, Mars, Venus and Saturn make an easy grouping to find in the pre-dawn hours. They are located due east, in the constellation of Capricornus, the goat. On 28 and 29 March, they are joined by the waning crescent moon.

All week, Jupiter rests further down towards the horizon near the border of Aquarius, the water bearer, and Pisces, the fishes.