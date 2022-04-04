Starwatch: Saturn and Mars are skulking low in the sky

One of the perennial fascinations with the night sky is that the planets are always changing their configuration against the backdrop of fixed constellations. Occasionally, however, this proves frustrating.

Such is the case at the moment in the higher northern latitudes, where the naked-eye planets (Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn) are all skulking low in the sky. This makes observing them difficult but not impossible and so we will begin and end this month with two close planetary conjunctions that are worth the effort.

The chart shows the view looking east-south-east from London on 5 April 2022 at 05.45 BST. Venus will be shining brilliantly but the stars of the show are Saturn and Mars, which will be extremely close in the sky. Saturn will be dusky yellow and Mars will be red.

Find the highest spot you can, with the clearest easterly horizon and start your vigil no later than 05.30 BST. As the sky lightens into the dawn twilight, the planets will rise above the horizon. The further south you are, the easier it will be to see.

From Sydney, Australia, the pairing takes place in the early hours of the morning, in a fully dark sky. Look east.