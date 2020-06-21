Starwatch: the moon meets the lion's brightest star

Stuart Clark
The Guardian
Starwatch 22 June 2020 Constellation Leo

Every month the moon slips past the bright star of Regulus in Leo, the lion. It is a good opportunity to identify the constellation, which doesn’t need too much imagination to turn it into a lion. This month the pairing takes place on 25 June. The chart shows the view looking west from London at 23:00 BST. Leo will be heading down towards the horizon. An hour or so later it will have set, and the moon along with it. The moon itself will be a pleasing waxing crescent with about a quarter of its earthward face illuminated. From the southern hemisphere, Leo will appear upside down in the north-western portion of the night sky.

Regulus is a blue-white star with a mass of around 4 times the sun and radius of 3 times the sun. At approximately 12,500 Kelvin, its surface temperature is about twice that of our star. Lying at a distance of around 80 light years, Regulus is a triple star, possessing two much fainter companions that are sadly impossible to see with the naked eye.

