Starwatch: the moon at its closest and brightest

Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

This Wednesday’s full moon is the second of six supermoons that take place this year. A supermoon is defined as a full moon or a new moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth. This makes a full moon appear about 7% larger and 15% brighter than average. As it moves around its orbit, the moon’s distance varies from around 356,400 to 406,700km.

This spring there will be three full moon supermoons, and they will be bookended this autumn by three new moon supermoons. The first full moon supermoon took place on 9 March. This week’s will begin around sunset on 8 April, when the full moon will rise in the east. At this time, the moon will be approximately 357,000km away from Earth and will present the largest full moon supermoon of the year. The third and last full moon supermoon will take place on 7 May. The three new moon supermoons this autumn will take place on 17 September, 16 October, and 15 November.