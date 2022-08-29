Starwatch: the lowdown on Sagittarius, the archer

It is time to take a look at the summer constellation Sagittarius. From the UK, the constellation never rises high in the sky. The chart shows the view looking south from London at 9.30pm BST on 29 August. Although not all of the constellation is visible from the UK, the most recognisable central portion can be seen by those with a good southern horizon.

For those in more built-up areas, viewing from a nearby hilltop can sometimes make all the difference because it elevates your line of sight. The central portion of Sagittarius creates an asterism that is known to astronomers as the teapot because of its obvious shape.

The constellation itself is named after the Latin word for archer and is often depicted as a half-man/half-horse centaur taking aim with a bow and arrow. According to classical myth, Sagittarius has been identified with Chiron, who was said to be the wisest of all the centaurs. A competing myth, however, identifies the constellation with the satyr Crotus, the supposed inventor of archery. One of the zodiacal constellations, Sagittarius plays host to the sun between 18 December and 20 January. From Sydney, Australia, the constellation appears directly overhead this week.