Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Supantha Mukherjee, Martin Coulter and Krystal Hu
·4 min read

By Supantha Mukherjee, Martin Coulter and Krystal Hu

(Reuters) - Nic Szerman lost his job at Meta Platforms in November, just two months after joining full-time, falling victim to a sweeping 13% reduction of its workforce as the advertising market cratered.

Days later he was back working, seeking investment for his own company Nulink, a blockchain-based payment company, and sent pitches to startup accelerator Y Combinator and Andreessen Horowitz’s cryptocurrency fund.

"As counterintuitive as it may sound, this layoff left me in a really good position," the 24-year-old said. "Because I don't have to pay back the sign-on bonus, I get four months of pay, and now I have time to focus on my own project."

Szerman is part of a wave of would-be entrepreneurs who are emerging from the ashes of the mass job losses seen in Silicon Valley in the second half of 2022, according to venture capitalists.

U.S. tech giants including Meta, Microsoft, Twitter and Snap have purged more than 150,000 staff, according to Layoff.fyi, which tracks technology job losses.

While overall venture capital (VC) financing fell 33% globally to about $483 billion in 2022, early-stage funding was robust, with $37.4 billion raised in so-called angel or seed rounds, in line with the record level seen in 2021, according to data from research firm PitchBook.

Day One Ventures, an early stage venture fund in San Francisco, launched a new initiative in November to fund startups founded by people who had been laid off from their tech jobs, touting the slogan "Funded, not Fired".

The program aims to cut 20 checks for $100,000 by the end of 2022. Day One said it had received over 1,000 applications, most of them from people who were cut loose by Meta, Stripe and Twitter.

"We're investing $2 million in 20 companies - if we just find one unicorn it almost returns the fund, which I think is a really unique opportunity for us as fund managers," said Masha Bucher, co-founder at Day One Ventures.

"Looking at the last economic cycle, companies like Stripe, Airbnb, Dropbox have been created in crisis."

HOT: GAMING AND AI

Also in November, multi-stage fund Index Ventures, which has bankrolled Facebook, Etsy and Skype, launched its second Origins fund, which will invest $300 million in early-stage startups.

Silicon Valley investor U.S. Venture Partners and Austrian VC firm Speedinvest have meanwhile earmarked a similar amount for newly founded companies.

Investors highlighted gaming and artificial intelligence among hot areas of interest.

"With advances in game design, new innovations like cloud gaming, and the emergence of social networking in this sphere, gaming has really transcended into mainstream culture," said Sofia Dolfe, partner at Index Ventures.

"In every period of economic uncertainty, there is opportunity - to reset, re-prioritize and re-focus energy and resources."

DOTCOM BUBBLE 2.0

Szerman said his project was rejected by Y Combinator, while he hasn't heard back from Andreessen Horowitz yet, though he added that other early-stage venture capitalists had expressed interest.

"I told the investors we'll chat in two or three months," he added. "I'll focus on scaling the system now."

Some investors compared the 2022 downturn to the dotcom crash of the early 2000s, when dozens of overvalued startups went bust, flooding the market with talent and helping to spark a wave of new companies such as Facebook and YouTube.

"Many great companies have been created in relatively dark times," said Harry Nelis, managing partner at investment firm Accel, who sees a new generation of risk takers emerge among the swathe of people left unemployed.

Some industry players say former Big Tech employees are uniquely placed to start their own companies, having seen first-hand how some of the biggest firms in the world operate, and enjoying ongoing access to their network of highly skilled colleagues.

One former Googler has sought to help others like him looking for life after technology giants. In 2015, Christopher Fong, who spent almost a decade working for the tech titan in California, launched Xoogler, a project designed to help former employees hoping to start their own companies. Since then, the group's membership has since swelled to more than 11,000.

Fong told Reuters that experience in Big Tech firm gave founders a "strong brand that can be leveraged to meet investors, potential customers, and recruit team members".

(Reporting by Martin Coulter in London, Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Pravin Char)

Latest Stories

  • Colombia's plan to replace fighter planes hits a snag

    Initial negotiations between Colombia, France's Dassault Aviation and Sweden's Saab AB to replace part of the South American country's aging air force fleet have collapsed, the defense minister said on Monday. Colombia, which uses about 20 Israeli-made Kfir aircraft purchased three decades ago, has said replacing the planes is a priority so it can continue to defend its territory, fight organized crime and conduct aerial surveillance. "Unfortunately in the pre-negotiations that took place at the end of (last) year, we did not manage to confirm with the French or with the Swedish," Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez told local radio, adding the $678 million spending approval for the planes has expired.

  • The holidays are tough for Ukrainians in Toronto. Despite Russia's war, they're still determined to celebrate

    Toronto resident Zlata Pavlova says she has mixed feelings being in Canada for the holidays while Russia's war on her home country continues to rage on. On one hand, she's happy she gets to safely celebrate with her boyfriend and cousin, the latter of which helped relocate her to Toronto in April. But on the other, it's hard to muster up feelings of joy and cheer when she knows many back home don't have the same luxury. "On New Year's Eve, I was just crying, laughing, crying, laughing," Pavlova,

  • Russian police hunt armed convicts who fled mercenary training camp

    Six armed former convicts were on the run from police in Russia on Sunday after deserting a training centre in Ukraine run by the Kremlin-linked Wagner mercenary group.

  • MSP Recovery, Inc. D/B/A LifeWallet, Begins Trading Today Under New NASDAQ Ticker Symbol LIFW

    CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSP Recovery, Inc. D/B/A LifeWallet (“LifeWallet”, or “the Company”), a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery and technology leader, today announced the Company will commence trading of its common stock today, January 3, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET, under the new ticker symbol “LIFW”. MSP Recovery, Inc. previously announced on Dec 22, 2022 that it will begin doing business as “LifeWallet” in 2023. The “LIFW” ticker

  • Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian anger grows over deadly strike

    * In a rare disclosure, Russia said 63 Russian soldiers had been killed in a Ukrainian New Year's Eve attack on their quarters in the town of Makiivka when four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers hit the site. Ukraine said the Russian death toll was in the hundreds, though pro-Russian officials called that an exaggeration. * Russian military bloggers said the huge destruction was a result of storing ammunition in the same building as a barracks, despite commanders knowing it was within range of Ukrainian rockets.

  • What Raptors management have to figure out in 2023

    Imman Adan, Oren Weisfeld and Amit Mann discuss decisions and additions they would like to see from Raptors management in 2023. Listen to the full episode looking at New Year's resolutions for Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes and more on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Hughes, Hischier lead Devils past Penguins 4-2

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and Nico Hischier added a short-handed goal, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Friday. New Jersey is 19-3-2 when Hischier records a point and 11-4-1 when Hughes scores. Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who had dropped two in a row. New Jersey has two wins in its last 10 games overall. “It was a really good effort by our top guys,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “When you start winning hockey games, your top guy

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Huberdeau breaks tie in third, Flames beat Kraken 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Calgary has been waiting for Jonathan Huberdeau to start scoring points the same way he did a season ago. Maybe a winning goal will be what Huberdeau and the Flames needed. Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period with his seventh goal of the season and Calgary beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night. “We all know what he’s capable of and we all know his numbers from last year and all that kind of stuff,” Calgary defenceman Rasmus Andersson said. “T

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Edwards scores 29, short-handed Wolves beat Nuggets 124-111

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver, and the Timberwolves held on for a 124-111 win against the Nuggets on Monday. Jaden McDaniels had 21 points and Kyle Anderson added 19 for Minnesota, which snapped a six-game losing streak and won its fourth in a row against Denver. With Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic leading the way, the Nuggets made their push early in the third. But Edwards answered the call, sco

  • Big dunk leaves rim crooked, delays Celtics-Nuggets game

    DENVER (AP) — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene Sunday night that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming. Boston's Robert Williams III seemed to be the culprit, after he hung on the rim following a thunderous dunk with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter. Soon after, that rim was leaning a bit to the left. “I didn't know I did it until my teammates started blaming me,” Williams s

  • Camouflaged cameraman a hit at world juniors: 'I have the best seat in the house'

    HALIFAX — The last thing Nathan Eidse wants — and he makes this abundantly clear — is to be in the spotlight. And yet there he is. Every TV timeout, every goal celebration, every victory, every defeat. Dressed head-to-toe in white, the camouflaged cameraman on skates is front and centre at the world junior men's hockey championship inside Halifax's Scotiabank Centre. "It's not lost on me that I have the best seat in the house," Eidse said between two recent games. "It's pretty neat to be in the

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend