This Startup Has a Dubious Plan to Resurrect the Extinct Tasmanian Tiger

Tony Ho Tran
·7 min read
Getty
Getty

It’s been a long, long time since we last saw a living thylacine—a creature more commonly known as a Tasmanian tiger. The animal once thrived as a cornerstone species throughout Tasmania for millions of years before being eradicated with the help of the Australian government, which offered a one pound bounty per dead Tasmanian tiger between 1888 and 1909 to control its population from wreaking havoc on farms.

The Tasmanian tiger population dwindled rapidly. The last official sighting of the creature in the wild occurred in 1930, when it was shot by a farmer for trespassing on his land. When he did so, he inadvertently wiped the last of a species in the wild off the face of the planet forever—or so we thought.

Colossal Biosciences, a biotech and genetic engineering startup co-founded by Harvard geneticist George Church, plans to “de-extinct” the Tasmanian tiger by using gene-editing technology. They hope to reintroduce the creature to its once-native habitats in order to rewild the ecosystems that were damaged after losing the species.

How Rat Sperm Grown in Mice Can Resurrect an Extinct Species

“Colossal is excited to provide the necessary genetic editing technology and computational biology to bring this project, and the thylacine, to life,” Church said in a press release. “It's an incredible collaboration and project with far reaching benefits for animal conservation efforts at large.”

This isn’t the company’s first foray into de-extinction either. Last year, it made a splash in the media after announcing it had raised $15 million in funding to help bring back the wooly mammoth. That initiative ostensibly shares the same goals, albeit with a much bigger creature: to help rewild and boost these ecosystems that lost integral, cornerstone species. The thylacine effort will involve a collaboration between Colossal and the Thylacine Integrated Genetic Restoration Research Lab helmed by Andrew Pask, a marsupial evolutionary biologist and thylacine expert. Another one of the more eyebrow-raising differences with the thylacine effort is that it has the backing of the Hemsworth family (yes—the one with Chris, Liam, and the other one).

“Your family remains dedicated to supporting conservationist efforts around the world and protecting Australia's biodiversity is a high priority,” Thor actor Chris Hemsworth said in the release. “The Tassie Tiger’s extinction had a devastating effect on our ecosystem and we are thrilled to support the revolutionary conservation efforts that are being made by Dr. Pask and the entire Colossal team.”

The whole announcement reads like something straight out of a science fiction novel—specifically one published in 1990 by Michael Crichton and later adapted for the silver screen by Steven Spielberg in 1993. But it’s real—or at least, this company wants you to think it’s real. While there’s a robust army of geneticists, biologists, and biotechnologists behind the effort, outside experts are a bit more skeptical of Colossal’s bolder claims.

“As much as I have respect for the people working on this project, I’m not sure if it’s a super realistic goal,” Julie Meachen, a vertebrate paleontologist specializing in ice age megafauna and carnivores at Des Moines University, told The Daily Beast. She points to the existing friction between humans and current endangered species such as gray wolves in North America as an example of how we struggle to live with animals that are currently here—let alone ones that have been extinct for hundreds or even thousands of years.

“We have all these species already on this planet that we should be protecting from going extinct,” she added. “I think it’s a little unrealistic to think we can bring these enormous ice age animals back to life and it’s not going to cause serious problems for the human populations around them. I’m not saying it’s not useful in any way, but I do think it’s going to create a whole series of problems that we haven’t even considered yet.”

<div class="inline-image__credit">Colossal Biosciences</div>
Colossal Biosciences

After all, it’s one thing to bring back a creature like the thylacine, which has been dead for just a little under a century. It’s a whole other thing entirely to try and resurrect a truly ancient species like the wooly mammoth. In both cases, though, the creatures would be coming back to an Earth that is wholly unlike the one they left. Things are hotter, more chaotic, and there are a multitude of new threats that could kill them.

Bryant McAllister, an evolutionary biologist and geneticist at the University of Iowa, agrees with Meachen’s assessment too. In fact, he went a step further and questioned the conservation positioning of Colossal outright—implying that all the talks of conservation and rewilding are just a little more than greenwashing marketing tactics.

“To me, it’s a case of why we should be devoting a lot of resources to this,” McAllister told The Daily Beast. “They’re promoting this as a conservation biology solution, but I would say it’s actually inconsistent with it being conservation. If you took all those resources and directed them to, say, habitats, that’s going to do more to prevent extinction and help living organisms here to remain viable.”

McAllister also pointed out that what Colossal would be doing isn’t necessarily even making a species de-extinct. For a creature like the wooly mammoth, for example, the company would be sequencing the genome of a mammoth and the Asian elephant, a close living relative to the ice age giant. They’ll then compare the two sequences and “edit the Asian genome to be more like a wooly mammoth genome,” he said.

“They’ll make changes they see as most relevant to the differences between the two animals and edit them into an Asian Elephant sequence, then transfer that into an Asian Elephant egg to generate an embryo that would be more wooly mammoth-like,” McAllister explained.

A very similar process would be employed for the Tasmanian tiger to create a “Thylacine-like” creature by the end, according to Colossal’s website. So what we would get when they’re finished isn’t really a wooly mammoth or a Tasmanian tiger at all, but rather some scientists’ interpretation of the genuine article. It’s like hearing a cover of your favorite song. Sure, it might be close—but it’s not really the same.

Cats Are an Invasive Alien Species, Polish Institute Says

To their credit, the startup does note that they’re merely working on a “cold-resistant elephant” and “Thylacine-like” creature—but that’s only once you get past all of the hype around creating a wooly mammoth and Tasmanian tiger.

And there’s some other mammoth-sized baggage that comes with these projects.

“These animals aren’t trinkets or objects. We’re not creating a wax sculpture here. These are living beings,” Meachen said. “They have thoughts. They have feelings. They have social systems. If you make a wooly mammoth and you raise it with elephants and it thinks it’s an elephant, that might be okay. But if you raise it in isolation, it’s cruel. It’s not meant to live like that. It’s meant to have a social system and a family. We don’t really know what their social systems and families were really like.”

So if Colossal’s work isn’t really about conservation or “de-extinction,” what is it really about?

Meachen herself does believe that “the people working on this have their hearts in the right places.” But ultimately, Colossal is a business looking to make money. And just like the scientists in Jurassic Park, the ambitious and supposedly-noble goals seem to be subsumed by something hedging closer to creating spectacle and entertainment. These species might live again, but they’ll be thrust back back into a dangerous and lonely world.

McAllister believes Colossal and its founder are after something much simpler: chasing their white whale. And modern day science has potentially made it possible.

“George Church likes challenges,” McAllister said. “This is a challenge—to try and recreate something that’s gone extinct. It’s feasible to do. It’s something we could do. So I think that’s the driver. We can do it, so why not?”

But, of course, that brings to mind some words about yet another ambitious team of researchers who bit off more than they could chew—and got bit back in the process: “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Kayakers and surfers looking forward to adjustable wave on Kananaskis River

    New wave technology is coming to the Lower Kananaskis River, and both surfers and kayakers are stoked to drop in. The project conceived by the Alberta River Surfing Association and Alberta Whitewater Association has finally finished the design phase. Both groups are now ready to go forward with permitting and construction, after a final fundraising push. The plan is to upgrade the province's river infrastructure by implementing a new adjustable wave concept in Kananaskis Country, about 60 kilome

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Folquet scores twice, France flattens Canada 3-1 in U-20 Women's World Cup

    SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica — Two second-half goals by Magnaba Folquet, including one off a header to snap a scoreless game, helped France defeat Canada 3-1 in the FIFA under-20 Women's World Cup on Sunday at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica. While Canadian coach Cindy Tye's players did a good job of controlling ball possession, it was France who did the most damage when they had it, getting 10 shots on target compared to two for Canada. France was credited with 29 attempted shots, compared to five for C

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Blue Jays outfielder Springer reinstated from 10-day IL, set to play Orioles

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been reinstated from the injured list and will be active for the team's series-opening game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday. The 32-year-old star had been on the 10-day IL due to inflammation in his right elbow. Springer is third on the team with 18 home runs and fifth with 49 RBI on the season. He also carries a batting average of .251. The four-time all-star, who hasn't played since Aug. 4, has competed in 89 of the team

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th

  • Police reopen investigation into sexual assault allegation against Olympiques players

    QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its "full co-operation" to Quebec City's police department. Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Canada's Andreescu out of National Bank Open after loss to China's Zheng

    TORONTO — Although Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the National Bank Open, the week as a whole felt like a win. Back pain had made it doubtful that Andreescu, from nearby Mississauga, Ont., would be able to play in the only Canadian stop on the WTA Tour's schedule, but nearly a week of rest before her first match gave her enough time to recover. The 22-year-old Andreescu played three lengthy matches in Toronto, reaching the Round of 16 where she fell to China's Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, o

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou