Startup Cybereason raises $100 million from SoftBank

(Reuters) - Cybereason said on Wednesday it received $100 million in investment from its biggest investor SoftBank Corp, as the cybersecurity-focused startup looks to develop new technologies and increase distribution channels.

SoftBank, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp, is also one of Cybereason's biggest customer and distribution partner.

Following the latest financing, Cybereason has raised a total of $189 million in capital from CRV, Spark Capital, Lockheed Martin and SoftBank since its inception in 2012.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based firm's products are used by companies to protect their systems from cyber attacks, such as the recent WannaCry ransomware attack.

The WannaCry attack in May infected 300,000 computers in more than 150 countries, disrupting factories, hospitals, shops and schools.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Arun Koyyur)