Starting this week, MeTV is going off the air in Lexington. Here’s how to watch it.

Starting Thursday, Central Kentuckians who watch shows like “Green Acres,” “Perry Mason,” “Leave It To Beaver” and the cult horror host “Svengoolie” on MeTV with just an antenna will have to look elsewhere for their classic television fix.

The affiliation agreement between WLEX and MeTV will end Sept. 1, said LEX 18 Vice President and General Manager Andrew Shenkan.

“We tried to negotiate new terms with MeTV but were unable to come to a new agreement,” Shenkan said in a statement. “We regret that this may cause a disruption to anyone’s viewing.”

MeTV, which aired on channel 18.2 in Lexington, is being replaced with Grit, Shenkan said. Grit focuses on classic Westerns, according to the network’s website. Both Grit and WLEX are owned by The E.W. Scripps Company.

A statement posted on MeTV’s website said “local affiliate WLEX-TV has elected to end their MeTV affiliation. As we continue to look for a new local affiliate, MeTV is available on DISH channel 247 and streaming on Frndly TV and Philo.”

Frndly TV is a $6.99 a month streaming service with more than 40 channels, including Lifetime, A&E, History and the Hallmark Channel. Philo offers more than 60 channels, including BET, HGTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network and AMC for $25 a month and offers more features than Frndly’s basic package.

MeTV is also available through cable providers including Spectrum and Windstream, according to the network’s website.

At the same time WLEX is dropping MeTV, so are a dozen stations owned by Sinclair Broadcasting Group, according to The Desk, an online news outlet covering media, journalism and technology.