The starting lineups are in for Manchester City’s clash with Chelsea

Manchester City and Chelsea have confirmed their starting lineups ahead of today’s clash at Stamford Bridge. For Pep Guardiola’s side, they will be eager to begin the new Premier League campaign with a win. But that will be no easy task against Enzo Maresca’s side who will be keen to prove themselves against the best team in England.

The world champions will enter today’s game without two key players. Oscar Bobb will miss today’s game due to a fractured leg. It was confirmed on mancity.com that the winger has had surgery on the injury and will be out for 3-4 months. Pep Guardiola confirmed that Rodri will also miss today’s game. The midfielder hasn’t trained since he returned to the club last week after his big summer for Spain.

There were also question marks surrounding Jack Grealish ahead of today’s game. He missed City’s FA Community Shield win over Manchester United last weekend after sustaining and injury during training before last weekends game. Grealish takes his place on the bench for today’s game.

Here are the starting lineups for today’s match at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has made three changes from last weekend’s FA Community Shield win for Manchester City. In comes Savinho for his first start for the club. Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne also start. Out goes Nico O’Reilly, James McAtee and Oscar Bobb.

Starting lineup: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Doku, Savinho, Haaland.

Substitutes: Stefan Ortega, Walker, Stones, Ake, Grealish, Nunes, Foden, O’Reilly, McAtee.

Chelsea