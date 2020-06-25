Starting lineup for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
1 / 2

Starting lineup for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway

The starting lineup for Saturday’s Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Aric Almirola will start from the pole position, with Ryan Blaney — last Monday’s winner at Talladega Superspeedway — joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 140-lap, 325-mile race.

RELATED: Pocono schedule

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the draw were as follows:

  • Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points

  • Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 37-40: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Here is a look at the full lineup:

Starting spot

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

2

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

3

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

4

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

6

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

7

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

9

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

11

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

13

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

14

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

15

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

16

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

17

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

18

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

19

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

20

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

21

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

22

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

23

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

24

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

25

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

26

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

27

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

28

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

29

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

30

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

31

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

32

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

33

JJ Yeley

27

Rick Ware Racing

34

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

35

James Davison

77

Spire Motorsports

36

Christopher Bell

95

Leavin Family Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

39

BJ McLeod

78

BJ McLeod Motorsports

40

Josh Bilicki

7

Tommy Baldwin Racing

What to Read Next

Back