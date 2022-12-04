Starting Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney won’t play today; Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase will

The Chiefs are without a starting offensive lineman for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) will miss a second straight game and is among the group of seven players the Chiefs designated as inactive in Week 13.

With Thuney, who was downgraded to questionable Saturday, not playing, the Chiefs are likely to turn to guard/center Nick Allegretti to start a second straight week at left guard. Thuney previously practiced fully the past week and wasn’t assigned a game designation on Friday’s injury report.

Defensive end Frank Clark, who was listed as questionable with an illness, is active.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), safety Deon Bush (elbow), quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, tackle Geron Christian and defensive end Malik Herring will not play.

Safety Juan Thornhill (calf) returns to action after not playing in Week 12.

The Chiefs on Saturday elevated wide receiver Cornell Powell and safety Zayne Anderson from the practice squad to provide depth at their respective positions and to contribute on special teams. Powell has been elevated three straight weeks now.

For the Bengals, running back Joe Mixon, punter Kevin Huber, tackle D’Ante Smith, guard Jackson Carman, defensive end Jeff Gunter and defensive tackle Jay Tufele are inactive.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) returns to action for the first time since Week 7.