Starting new career in journalism can be exciting

As a recent graduate from university, I’m excited to work as a journalist and begin my career in this warm welcoming town of Moosomin.

When presented the opportunity to report on stories about people’s everyday lives, I was ecstatic. Growing up in a city my whole life I’ve always enjoyed being around people.

Whether it was being on high school sports teams, the drama club or volunteering as a FROSH orientation leader, I grew an interest for trying new activities and meeting friendly new faces.

Originally I’m from the suburbs of Scarborough which is located in the city of Toronto.

Coming from a very loving and supportive family, I’ve always been very family oriented.

I have two younger siblings, who I enjoy bossing around and spending time with very much. In addition to being the eldest, I’m also the first generation of Canadians, of my family.

I recently graduated from Carleton University, which is located in the city of Ottawa—Canada’s capital. Throughout the years I spent in school, my passion for journalism and sociology progressed.

The combination between interviewing and writing about people, along with studying the social lives of human behaviors, intrigued me.

I learned the reason why I enjoy being around people so much was because I would get to listen to what they have to say.

Getting the chance to talk with someone and hear their view on a topic allowed me to view the way they see things from a different perspective than my own—a perspective that I would want to share with others through the process of storytelling.

I chose to pursue journalism because of how challenging it is. In reporting, I feel that there are multiple pieces to a story.

From the research, to the sources, to the images and audio clips, once you have gathered all of the pieces together you can finally complete your puzzle.

In my eyes, that’s the most satisfying part about reporting. You get to view all the hard work put into the story and see it come together. Best of all, you can share it with others.

I also enjoy the culture of the field, the suspense of not knowing what the next day will be like. Journalism is almost like never ending plot twists, you may feel like you have your story then you go to interview someone and they throw a curve ball at you. Now you have not one but two stories. The thrill and luxury of knowing that every day will be different is quite enjoyable.

To me, that’s what journalism is about, being in the position to present a person’s view on a social change and tell their story.

Whether it’s positive or negative, telling the truth about how they are affected. Now that I have a platform to do so, I’m eager to meet everyone in the community and cannot wait to share their story.

Sierra D’Souza Butts is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter with the World-Spectator.

