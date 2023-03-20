Startfund Initiates Fast-Track Funding Service for Startups Affected by Silicon Valley Bank's Bankruptcy

Waiving upfront fees to assist startups in need of capital support

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Startfund is proud to announce the launch of its new fast-track funding service to support startups affected by Silicon Valley Bank's bankruptcy, including waiving all upfront fees.



StartFund Inc.





Startfund is a FINRA-licensed funding portal designed to help real estate, ECO, technology, and startup issuers raise capital. It recognizes the impact of the recent news of Silicon Valley Bank's bankruptcy on the startup community and is committed to helping companies struggling to access the capital they need to survive and grow.

"At Startfund, we believe that access to capital is crucial for startups, and we are dedicated to helping them overcome any obstacles they may face," said Jerry Li, CEO of Startfund. "Our fast-track funding service is designed to provide startups with the support and resources they need to raise capital quickly and efficiently."

Startfund's fast-track funding service includes a wide range of benefits, including access to a dedicated account manager, priority review of fundraising campaigns, and expedited due diligence. The platform's team of experts works closely with issuers to ensure compliance with all applicable securities laws and regulations.

"We are committed to helping startups overcome the challenges posed by Silicon Valley Bank's bankruptcy," said Jerry. "By launching our fast-track funding service and waiving upfront fees, we hope to provide startups with the support they need to thrive in these difficult times."

To learn more about Startfund's fast-track funding service and how it can help your startup, visit www.startfund.io.

About Startfund

Startfund is an innovative platform that provides real estate, ECO, technology, and startup issuers with an efficient and streamlined process to raise capital. Founded in 2022, Startfund is committed to supporting issuers and investors through collaboration and innovation.

