How To Get Started in Soldering

From Popular Mechanics

View photos Photo credit: Matthew Woodson More

For hobbyists who want to create their own electronics from scratch, there comes a time in every project when two metal surfaces must merge. Solder, which changes from a flexible solid to a liquid, then back to a solid in seconds, is the magical metal glue that makes this happen.

Solder can also be a frustrating mess. For reasons both aesthetic and functional, you'll want to learn how to work with it cleanly and neatly, because sloppy soldering means your project might not work.

Tools of the Trade

Meet the Materials

View photos Photo credit: Matthew Woodson More

Printed circuit boards (PCBs) connect together electronic components (capacitors, resistors, LEDs, microcontrollers, sockets, etc.). Solder gives those components structural and electrical footholds at the spots where they're mounted, called pads. It's important that these surfaces start out clean, so wipe the PCB with a nonabrasive scrubber.

Component Leads

View photos Photo credit: Matthew Woodson More

The wires sticking out of components are called leads. Some parts, such as microcontrollers, come with rigid leads that align with the pads on the PCB, and others, such as resistors, come with longer leads that bend to fit. Some parts have one lead, some two, some 28 or more.

Add Components To the Board

View photos Photo credit: Matthew Woodson More

Story continues