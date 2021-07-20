He Started As Fast Bowler, Now Tabraiz Shamsi Reaches Top Spot As Spinner

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has made his presence felt in the shortest format for South Africa. He stamped his authority once again in the first T20I against Ireland where he bagged four wickets to help South Africa clinch the match by a comfortable margin of 33 runs. South Africa batted first and they managed to score 165 for seven in their 20 overs. Their innings lost steam with most batsmen unable to convert their starts and put on a score of substance. Aiden Markram was the top-scorer with (39 from 30 balls.

In response, Ireland slipped to 46 for 5 as Harry Tector (36) was the only batsman who offered any sort of resistance to the Proteas bowling attack. Wickets kept tumbling at the other end and the hosts could only reach 132 for 9.

Shamsi, who is the top-ranked bowler in T20 cricket, was the wrecker-in-chief and ended with figures of 4 for 27 in his four overs. This was the second time in his career where Shamsi bagged four wickets. With this spell, he also became the year’s leading wicket-taker in the format so far.

Shamsi started his career as a fast-bowler, but owing to his low speeds, he shifted to bowling spin. He also featured in the IPL. In his T20I career so far, Shamsi has played 38 matches and has picked up 42 wickets at an average of 23. Also, his economy rate is less than 7 which is also astounding.

Both sides will now lock horns in Belfast on Thursday and again on Saturday.

