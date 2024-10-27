Should you start Tua Tagovailoa in fantasy football this week? Here's our take.

Sep 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially back, as he'll start Week 8 for his team against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at home.

Tagovailoa has been out since Week 2 with a concussion, making his return a potentially huge boost for the Miami offense.

While the Dolphins are starting him because he's their best quarterback, should you start him on your fantasy team after he's held your injured reserve spot since he got hurt?

The Cardinals' defense has allowed an average of 236.9 yards a game in the air this season, good for a lowly 26th in the NFL. That means Tagovailoa should thrive against Arizona's lackluster secondary, particularly with the speed Miami has on offense.

Tagovailoa might need to knock off some inevitable rust after being out for so long, but he does give your fantasy team a proven quarterback with a favorable matchup on the other side of the ball. He's worth a start this week.

More BetFTW!

Lee Corso broke out a very special piece of headgear for his Indiana pick on College GameDay

4 sharp bets for college football Week 9 (including Navy-Notre Dame!)

2024 MLB World Series winner and MVP predictions from our brilliant staff

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Should you start Tua Tagovailoa in fantasy football this week? Here's our take.