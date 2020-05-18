Start time for Xfinity Series return race at Darlington changed

NASCAR officials have moved up the start time for Tuesday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway to 6 p.m. ET because of the potential for inclement weather.

Originally slated for 8 p.m. ET, the Toyota 200 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) is scheduled to be the first Xfinity Series race since March after a two-month pause in action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday’s race will mirror Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event, in that it will be held without practice, a lineup set by random draw and with event procedures significantly modified in accordance with CDC, OSHA and state and local government recommendations.

Other adjustments include mandating the use of protective equipment, health screenings for all individuals before entering the facility and maintaining social distancing protocols throughout the event.

JR Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Michael Annett will lead the field to green.