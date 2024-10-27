Should you start Tee Higgins in fantasy football this week? Here's our take.

Update: Higgins is officially inactive Sunday. He should be benched in all leagues.

You might want to reconsider locking Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in for your fantasy football team this week.

After Higgins hurt his quad in a Friday practice, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that there was "pessimism" Higgins would play in Week 8 because of the injury.

"The Bengals are planning to go right up until game time before deciding, but there’s pessimism about his chances to play," Graziano shared on social media on Saturday evening.

That makes Higgins a risky start as the team takes it right up to kickoff to figure out whether he'll play or not. Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas will likely see an uptick in production if Higgins can't go.

Be sure to watch the news coming out on Higgins' status on Sunday morning ahead of the Bengals' home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

If he can't go, you'll want to swap him out of your fantasy football lineup as soon as possible. Perhaps Iosivas is available as a free agent in your league?

Per sources, there’s a real chance Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who injured his quad in Friday’s practice, has to miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles. The Bengals are planning to go right up until game time before deciding, but there’s pessimism about his chances to play. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 27, 2024

