Start shopping! Black Friday's best deals on Apple AirPods, Watches, iPads, and accessories are live

It's late November and in some places, snow is in the air. And so are some pretty amazing Black Friday sales, which is the perfect way to get a jump start on your holiday shopping.

Some of the best deals that are happening today are from Apple. Apple products of all kinds are discounted right now at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, from popular headphones that are popping up on wish list after wish list to top-of-the-line laptops and tablets for work and play.

Don't wait too long to order your favorites, though — Apple products tend to sell out pretty quickly with discounts like this. Keep scrolling for the best Black Friday Apple deals, where prices are up to 50 percent off (yes, you read that right).

Best Black Friday Apple Deals Overall

Hot holiday gift: Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249) at amazon.com

Apple AirPods Max, $449 (orig. $549) at amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm (PRODUCT)RED, $428 (orig. $478) at amazon.com

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Laptop, $2,199 (orig. $2,699) at amazon.com

2021 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (256GB), $399 (orig. $479) at walmart.com

2021 Apple TV 4K with 64GB Storage (2nd Generation), amazon.com

If you're in the market for new Apple headphones, the Black Friday deals on them are plentiful. AirPods make a great gift, and the brand new Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation) are on sale at Amazon for $200 — that's a 20 percent discount, which is hefty for Apple. The latest wireless headphones from Apple are noise-canceling, just like its predecessor, but this edition comes with even better sound quality, four different ear tip sizes, a longer battery life, and the ability to change the volume simply by sliding your finger up and down.

If you're into over-ear headphones, the Apple AirPods Max are $100 off. These wireless noise-canceling headphones feature plush foam ear cushions that make them easy to wear and a battery that offers up to 20 hours of listening time.

For watches, the Apple Watch Series 8 comes with the capability to monitor your activity, heart rate, sleep, and blood oxygen levels so you can keep a close eye on your health stats. It also takes your temperature, a must-have for cold and flu season. And that's in addition to its seamless pairing to your phone that puts your messages, emails, and music right on your wrist.

The 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Laptop has the Amazon's Choice badge for "traditional laptop computers by Apple." The price is a little higher on this one compared to other versions, but that's because you get 1 TB of storage space and the M1 Pro Chip for super fast processing. This Black Friday deal puts it at its lowest price ever, so now's a great time to buy it.

Looking to spend less? An iPad is a versatile choice, and the 2021 Apple 10.2-Inch Ipad (256GB) is only $400 at Walmart for Black Friday. The tablet has Apple's high-quality Retina display and True Tone technology, so the device adjusts its display to be easier on the eyes based on the lighting around you. You can even draw with it using the 1st Generation Apple Pencil.

Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Headphones

50 percent off: Apple Airpods (2nd Generation), $79 (orig. $159.99) at amazon.com and walmart.com

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) with MagSafe, $169.99 (orig. $249.99) at target.com

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, $139.99 (orig. $169) at amazon.com and walmart.com

Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector, $16.99 (orig. $29) at amazon.com

The best deal we've ever seen on AirPods went down this week. The 2nd generation Apple AirPods, Amazon's most-rated Apple headphones with 547,000 ratings overall, soared to 50 percent off and just $79 at many retailers, and they are equipped with the features users love most about AirPods: Fast Bluetooth pairing and a powerful charging case.

The Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds are a bit less expensive than the Pros at $140, but no less amazing. Get up to six hours of listening time with these, which is slightly longer than the 2nd Generation AirPods. One Amazon customer called them the "best earbuds you'll ever wear."

Prefer wired headphones? Then the Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector are for you. They're a classic earbud-style headphone that works with current iPhones, and right now, they're 41 percent off at Amazon. This reviewer said they offer "great sound quality [at a] good price."

Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Watches

Under $150: Apple Watch Series SE, 1st Gen, $149 (orig. $279) at walmart.com

Under $200: Apple Watch Series 3, $179 (orig. $229) at walmart.com

Apple Watch Series 7, $339 (orig. $499) at bestbuy.com

Some of the best Apple Watch deals for Black Friday are at Walmart, where you can find select models for under $200. If having the latest model isn't your top priority, the Apple Watch Series SE is an excellent pick. It's on sale for $149 and has plenty of features, like health monitoring and fall detection; you can even swim with it on.

If you'd rather have something a bit newer, grab the Apple Watch Series 7. It, too, has a stunning display and can monitor a few health stats. However, it also offers a crack-resistant face, among other handy features. And today, it's under $350.

Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Computers, Laptops, and iPads

2022 Apple MacBook Air 13.6-Inch Laptop, $1,049.99 (orig. $1,199) at amazon.com

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop, $799.99 (orig. $999) at amazon.com

2020 Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display, 27-inch, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,799) at amazon.com

2021 Apple 10.2-Inch Ipad (256GB), $399 (orig. $479) at walmart.com

2021 Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi (128GB), $799.99 (orig. $1,099.99) at bestbuy.com

You'll find plenty of deals on Apple computers, laptops, and iPads this year, too. For instance, the 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop is on sale for 20 percent off, bringing the price down to $800. Amazon reviewers have said they're "very happy" with this laptop because it's lightweight and has a long battery life.

The 2020 Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display is another Amazon's Choice product, this time for all-in-one computers from the brand. The Retina 5K display is "brilliant," according to Amazon reviewers, and it's a nice size at 27 inches. It's on sale right now for $1,200, which is a sizable 36 percent discount.

Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Accessories

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe, $37.49 (orig. $49.99) at target.com

Apple Magic Trackpad, $114.99 (orig. $129) at amazon.com

Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable, $29 (orig. $35) at amazon.com

Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter, $44.96 (orig. $49) at amazon.com

Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, $69.95 (orig. $79) at amazon.com

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter - iPhone Charger with Fast Charging Capability, $16 (orig. $19) at amazon.com

Don't forget to stock up on Apple accessories while they're on sale. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe is 25 percent right now, bringing the price down to $38. The transparent, scratch-resistant case lets your phone's color show through. Just snap the case on your phone and set it on a MagSafe charger for wireless charging.

There's no such thing as having too many charging cords for Apple devices. It's smart to buy an extra Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable or two to stash around the house or in your car, and this is a long option at over 6 feet.

You might also want to snag an extra Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods while it's on sale, too. Normally $80, it's on sale for $70 (an 11 percent discount). You'll be able to keep your AirPods charged easily, whether you have 1st or 2nd Generation. Reviewers have said it provides a quick charge.

And now's your chance to grab the Apple Magic Trackpad if you've been wanting to try it. On sale for $115, it's just a few dollars above the lowest price ever seen on Amazon. It's a wireless option and can be recharged. One happy customer called it "amazing" and even said it helped with their wrist pain.

If you've been eyeing some of these fantastic Apple products, don't wait to buy them — they may run out quickly at these Black Friday prices.

