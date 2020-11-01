How to start running: A beginner's guide to getting started

The pandemic has put a stop to sporting events across the UK and one of the biggest to be cancelled is the London Marathon.

The event – which would have been its 40th anniversary – was due to be held on Sunday 26 April, but this date was postponed until October 2020. This year's race went ahead on 3 October, for elite athletes only, meaning the other 45,000 runners will not be able to take part.

In April, to mark the original date of this year's marathon, people were encouraged to join in on the 2.6 challenge. The idea was to complete an activity related to the number 26 (as that's the amount of miles in a marathon), such as running 2.6 miles or planking for 2.6 minutes.

The Couch to 5K app has also seen a huge surge in users joining since lockdown. More than 858,000 people downloaded the NHS backed app and got running between March and the end of June, a 92 per cent increase from over the same period last year.

It’s also not surprising many have also taken running up as part of their daily exercise, too. It's free, requires very little equipment and is simple to get started. Plus, with regular practice, you can improve quickly.

If you're new to it, visit our IndyBest running section for all our tried and tested reviews of the kit you may need, from the best trainers, watches, belts, leggings, sunglasses, armbands and sports bras.

Either way, there's a whole host of resources and tools at your disposal to help you meet your fitness goals. Here’s the expert guide.

How to start running 5K

Setting a target is one way to add structure to a run, and give you something to aim for. Download a running app like MapMyRun to help track the distance, pace and time, too and is the easiest way to improve on your runs each time.

Running 5km is a common goal for new runners, not only because of the viral challenge, but because it’s long enough to require stamina and a level of fitness but easily achievable if you stick to it. But you can start with any distance suitable to you.

Once you work up to 5k, you can then set new goals like running a 10km, a half marathon and maybe even a marathon and sign up to next year's London marathon. Or just work on improving your time on the 5k.

“If you're looking to build up to your first 5km, the most important thing is to build gradually,” says Kieran Alger, founder of Man V Miles.

“If you aim to run too far, or try to run too fast it can increase your risk of injury but also just make it all feel horrible,” he adds.

Rather than attempting it all in one run, he suggests building up distance slowly, with a mix of running and walking. “Run for a bit, walk when you feel the need and then run again when you feel recovered."

"It's also good to find somewhere to do laps close to home so you're always within walking distance should you need to stop,” Alger recommends.

