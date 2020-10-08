Start Prime Day early and swipe this portable speaker over 50 percent off

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to blasting music, I usually play it in my bathroom, or during backyard yoga. If you’re lucky enough to work out where you can jam in peace, let me put the Prime Day deal Tech-Life BoomBand portable speaker on your radar. Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up here.

It’s a BoomBand. Yes, it’s exactly as it sounds — the wristband version of a boombox. The Tech-Life Boomband was made for runners, multitaskers and others who can’t be bothered with earbuds. Luckily, even without them, this portable speaker Prime Day deal is kind of a steal. The BoomBand is twice as loud as the average smartphone, made perfect for hiking, biking and a bunch of other outdoor activities, as its also waterproof.

This nifty device is also great for taking hands-free phone calls. You can integrate the Tech-Life Boomband with the Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Note, LG, Sony, HTC or any other smart Bluetooth-enabled device.

However, I’m not the only one who thinks this early portable speaker Prime Day deal is worth it. The portable speaker has over 4 out of 5 stars and over 200 reviews. One customer said it ended up being great for safer bike rides.

“I actually didn’t think I would get a lot of use out of it,” they wrote. “Took it on a bike ride and boom, this is what it’s for. I can listen to tunes without headphones so I can still be aware of my surroundings. The sound is really good for a little speaker.”

Another shopper who almost gave it five stars said the reason they didn’t was because of the loud power on and off notifications.

“When you turn the speaker on, you will hear a female voice say ‘Power On’ in the loudest volume ever,” they wrote. “Regardless of what your device volume is set at, when you turn the BoomBand on, you will hear ‘Power On’ every time!”

Despite a loud alert, it serves its purpose as a speaker. Plus, at $30, how can you turn down a loud jam session?

