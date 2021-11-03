With unusually warm Great Lakes, wintry weather ramps up in Ontario

Portions of southern Ontario are getting a sneak preview of the winter season this week, with rounds of lake-effect snow, graupel, showers and cool temperatures. The setup is part of a flip-flopping pattern that will unfold through November before eventually turning consistently colder as we head into December. The lake-effect snow setup will be sticking around Wednesday, as the Great Lakes' water temperatures remain well above normal and winds shift again. Those needing to take to the roads will need to be aware before doing so, as the lake-effect snow can impact travel in rapidly changing conditions in some locales. The first winter weather travel advisories of the season were issued for parts of the region early Wednesday. More on the timing and impacts, below.

RELATED: When should you switch to winter tires? Provincial breakdown, here

THIS WEEK: WINTRY WEATHER RAMPS UP WITH DAYS OF LAKE-EFFECT SNOW

A deep trough brought the coldest air of the season to southern Ontario Tuesday. The Great Lakes water temperature continues to be the warmest in more than 25 years for this time of the year as a result of the prolonged warmth through October. This large temperature difference between the water and air two kilometres above it creates a very unstable atmosphere over the water.

Coupled with a northwesterly wind direction over the lakes, lake-effect squalls developed along Lake Huron and Georgian Bay shores through the day Tuesday. These narrow, stubborn bands of precipitation rely on smaller-scale local factors, which must be considered in regards to who sees rain, snow or bright sunny skies.

ONLAKE

"Within the squalls, clouds block the sunlight during the day, creating locally colder temperatures underneath. Additionally, further inland, higher-elevation areas in southern Ontario such as Blue Mountain, Collingwood, Dundalk Highlands, and Mono Cliffs Provincial Park, are slightly colder," said Rachel Modestino, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Story continues

"Both situations allow temperatures to teeter around the freezing mark, so rain-snow mix, graupel or even snow flurries dominate."

The lake-effect snow and rain will continue Wednesday as the upper trough remains hovered over the Great Lakes region. Similar to Tuesday, the lake-effect snow squalls and showers will be highly dependent on location, time of day and temperatures. Winter weather travel advisories were issued for areas north and west of the Greater Toronto Area early Wednesday.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," said Environment and Climate Change Canada in the statement. "Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance."

A northwesterly wind is expected to develop, a favourable direction for a stronger squalls to form due to a longer distance over Lake Huron. So the wind direction might push the squalls further south of the lakeshores, possibly reaching the 401 corridor -- from London through Kitchener.

ONRAIN

Elsewhere in southern Ontario, for areas immediately along the lakeshores where the warmer air is situated, the lake-effect precipitation will manifest as rain showers due to the marine influence.

This lake-effect pattern will linger over the Great Lakes through Thursday, keeping temperatures just slightly below seasonal through to the end of the week, as well as keeping significant systems at bay.

MUST SEE: Falling into winter, Canada: November pattern reversals lie ahead

As well, the cooler temperatures, warmer waters and convection will remain favourable for waterspout development on the Great Lakes this week.

Fair weather returns this weekend, with warmer and near seasonal temperatures. Above seasonal temperatures will then dominate next week with double-digit highs, and with the potential for a day that soars well into the mid-teens.

Map3 (1)

During the second half of November, we will transition into a more extended period of cold weather, which should then dominate through the month of December.

SEE IT: SNOWY START TO TUESDAY IN SOUTHERN ONTARIO

Click here to view the video

Stay tuned to The Weather Network as we monitor the forecast in Ontario this week.