Should you start Isiah Pacheco in fantasy football this week vs. Raiders? Here's our take.

Isiah Pacheco hasn't seen the field for the Kansas City Chiefs since Week 2, with a fractured fibula that kept him out until Week 13's Black Friday game.

He has no injury designation for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but given the presence of Kareem Hunt -- who has filled in really well while Pacheco has been out -- you might be wondering: Should you start him in fantasy football this week?

My take is this: I'm betting the Chiefs split carries between Hunt and Pacheco, and because the latter is coming back from such a big injury, he may not get a ton of work as the franchise eases him back in. The Raiders aren't great against the run, and if the Chiefs are up big, they'll run a lot.

But I think they're getting Pacheco back into the mix in time for the postseason, so don't expect RB2 numbers from him right away. I'd lean toward benching him unless you're desperate at the position or at the FLEX.

