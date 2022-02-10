New start-up, Guy Lively, brings real, natural products to men's skincare industry

Guy Lively, a new, men's natural skincare start-up based in Minneapolis, MN, brings real, natural products to a growing yet underserved men's skincare industry. Guy Lively's products include all-natural bar soap, shave cream, beard oil, an age-defying line and more.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guy Lively, a new men's natural skincare start-up based in Minneapolis, MN, has officially launched. Guy Lively provides men with real, natural skincare, including all-natural bar soap, shaving, age-defying products and more. In an underserved yet growing men's skincare industry, Guy Lively's mission is to provide men with the most effective and natural skincare products available in the market.

"The idea of Guy Lively was born on a family road trip to Colorado with two teenage boys crammed in the car," said Jay Woller, Co-founder, Guy Lively. "The need for everyone to smell fresh and stay clean was made abundantly clear. As we hiked and biked through the Rocky Mountains with the lingering effects of the car ride, the fresh mountain air and beauty of nature inspired us to bring the essence of nature to men's skincare."

Founded by an active family of outdoor enthusiasts, Guy Lively brings the outdoors in using real, nature-made ingredients. Guy Lively products are handcrafted, made in the USA, responsibly sourced, free of harsh chemicals, and contain natural and organic ingredients. Guy Lively products are available online. To view all products, visit guylively.com.

About Guy Lively

Guy Lively is located in the heart of Minneapolis, MN, founded by an active family of outdoor enthusiasts. Guy Lively provides men with natural and effective skincare products, including all-natural bar soap, shaving and grooming products, an age-defying line and more. From ingredients to packaging, Guy Lively holds itself to the highest standard. Guy Lively partners with like-minded, U.S.-based businesses that are focused on sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. Visit guylively.com for more information.

