Start 'Em, Sit 'Em wide receivers: Week 6 fantasy football

Week 6 of the NFL season is here and four teams are on a bye: the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, and Miami Dolphins. All four have key fantasy players, including top scorers at wide receiver.

There were some breakout performances last week at the position in fantasy football, like Cincinnati's duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as well as Atlanta wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney. There are many must-starts – including Chase and London – this week but there are plenty of other decisions to make.

Here are five wide receivers to start and five to sit this week:

Fantasy football start 'em: Week 6 WRs

The Bears are on the road in London against the most fantasy-friendly defense to wide receivers in the league. The Jaguars just gave up 291 total yards and two touchdowns to the Colts' wideouts in Week 5. Chicago should have similar success in Week 6 led by Moore, who just had his best game of the year.

The Ravens' defense was shredded in the passing game against the Bengals last week, allowing a whopping 55 fantasy points in standard leagues (75.5 in PPR leagues) to Cincinnati's wide receivers. McLaurin is Washington's top threat in the passing game and should have some success again in Week 6 after posting a season-high 112 yards on four catches last week.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Washington Commanders)

Bateman had his best performance of the year last week against the Bengals with season-highs in catches (four) and yards (58) with a touchdown as well. The Commanders' defense hasn't been tested by opposing wideouts since Week 3 against Cincinnati, when the unit gave up 209 total yards and three touchdowns to the Bengals' group. Even if Zay Flowers has a good day, Bateman should produce as well.

Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons (at Carolina Panthers)

Mooney had his second multi-touchdown day in Week 5's shootout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He likely won't have the same production against the Panthers but Carolina is allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to wide receivers in the NFL through five weeks. Atlanta should be able to put up plenty of points and Mooney will very likely be involved once again.

Wilson was the most efficient receiver for the Cardinals in Week 5, catching five of his six targets for a team-high 78 yards. He could have similar luck this week against the Packers. Green Bay gave up 188 total yards and a touchdown to the Los Angeles Rams' depleted wide receiver corps in Week 5. Arizona's group is much better and Wilson should be a good candidate this week, especially if some of your starters are on a bye.

Fantasy football sit 'em: Week 6 WRs

McConkey and the Chargers return from a bye with a road trip to face one of the top defenses in the NFL. The Broncos are fifth in pass yards allowed in the league and are giving up 107 yards per game to wide receiver groups. Los Angeles will likely struggle through the air, McConkey included.

The Bills may get top wide receiver Khalil Shakir back for "Monday Night Football" against the Jets. Even if they do, Coleman's a tough start this week. New York is allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2024 and Coleman's been a very boom-or-bust player this season. He caught one of his five targets last week – albeit for a 49-yard touchdown – against a defense that's easier on receivers than the Jets.

Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Chicago Bears)

The Jaguars finally got a win last week against the Colts but Kirk didn't play a huge factor in the win. He caught all four of his targets for a season-high 88 yards, both less than rookie Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Chicago boasts one of the top passing defenses in the NFL and are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wideouts this season. The ones who've had the best success were more in Thomas Jr.'s mold than Kirk's.

Pittman Jr. finally found the end zone in Week 5 on one of his five catches for 37 yards. Quarterback Joe Flacco has targeted Josh Downs more over the last two weeks and, if he is the starter again in Week 6, that may continue. But the biggest thing is the Titans' top-ranked pass defense. The unit's allowing less than 100 yards per game to wide receivers this season and could have another good game thanks to a bye in Week 5.

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

In a similar vein, the Chargers had an extra week to prepare for the Broncos after opening the year as one of the tougher defenses on opposing wide receivers. Los Angeles has allowed 118 yards per game to that position and is giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points. Sutton had just two catches for 32 yards last week against the Raiders. Things may be even tougher in Week 6, making him a tough choice even at home.

