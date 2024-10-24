Start 'Em, Sit 'Em wide receivers: Week 8 fantasy football

The NFL sees all 32 teams in action for Week 8 of the 2024 season. That means a full slate of games and available players for fantasy football rosters.

There are five divisional matchups this week with plenty of fantasy football implications. If you're having trouble deciding which players to start in your lineup, we've got you covered. Here are five wide receivers to start and five to sit in Week 8.

Fantasy football start 'em: Week 8 WRs

Kupp looks poised to make his return in Week 8 and it's coming in a cushy matchup. Minnesota's allowed seven touchdowns to wide receivers in the last three games and leads the league in fantasy points to wide receivers per week. On a short week following their first loss of the season, the Vikings go on the road against a porous Rams defense. Los Angeles will be likely playing from behind and that should give Kupp plenty of volume.

Wicks had another solid performance in Week 7 with three catches, 48 yards and a touchdown. The Packers' wide receiver room is crowded fantasy-wise but the Jaguars are giving up the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receiver groups. Even if Jayden Reed and Christian Watson get some significant targets, Wicks should see volume in this one.

Bateman's the hot hand in the Ravens' wide receiver corps right now. He broke out for four catches for 121 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers' defense in a WR1 performance in standard leagues. He's averaged four catches for 83 yards over the last four weeks. He should continue that against a Browns team that just gave up 137 yards and two touchdowns to the Bengals' wide receivers at home.

Moore returns from the Bears' bye for one of his best matchups of the year. Washington held Carolina's wide receivers in check last week but the Bears' offense is a whole different challenge. The last time the Commanders took on a good pass offense in Week 6, they allowed 14 catches and 228 yards to the Ravens' wide receivers. Moore should thrive in this one.

If Tua Tagovailoa starts this week, Waddle could be in for a great day. The Cardinals held on against the Chargers but Miami has a far more potent passing offense with Tagovailoa at the helm. Against the Packers in Week 6, Arizona gave up 14 catches, 160 yards, and four touchdowns to wide receivers. On the season, Arizona is allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to the position.

Fantasy football sit 'em: Week 8 WRs

Johnson was a start pick for us last week against a porous Commanders defense and had just one catch for 17 yards. Consider Johnson's poor performance a lesson learned. Now, especially so, against one of the best pass defenses in the league with extra time to prepare. Denver's allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season and should little trouble keeping Johnson and the rest of the Panthers' corps in check.

With Rashid Shaheed out for the year and Chris Olave in concussion protocol, it was a popular idea to plug in Means in on a short week in Week 7 after a breakout game in Week 6. That did not end well as the Saints struggled to do anything on offense against the Broncos. This week won't be much better. The Chargers are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points in the NFL to opposing wide receivers this season.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (at Miami Dolphins)

Harrison Jr. made it through concussion protocol quicker than expected and played against the Chargers. He didn't do much with three catches for 21 yards against one of the top pass defenses in the NFL. He'll face the best one this week. Miami is allowing the fewest passing yards per game in the NFL and the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Hard to find a more troublesome combination than that for a fantasy wide receiver.

Drake Maye's revitalized the Patriots' passing game in the last two weeks but Douglas missed out with an illness last week. Even if he's fully healthy this week, he's facing a tough Jets defense even with injuries in the secondary. New York's allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points to the position and have the personnel to slow down the wide receivers, Douglas included.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (vs. Chicago Bears)

McLaurin had an off week by his standards in Week 7. He neither hit 100 yards nor scored a touchdown – something he hasn't done since Week 2. That doesn't bode well for a matchup against one of the top defenses in the league. Chicago had a bye last week, offering much more time to game plan against a team that may be missing its starting quarterback. If he's a must-start, that's understandable. Just don't expect much from him this week.

