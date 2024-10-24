Start 'Em, Sit 'Em tight ends: Week 8 fantasy football

There's not much consistency about fantasy football – the tight end position embodies this every week. The tight end position is truly a fantasy wasteland.

Despite the lack of options, fantasy players received some good news and strong performances last week. Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku posted his best numbers of the season. Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was off to a slow start, but he has started to come on strong over the last two weeks.

Still, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continue to disappoint and fail to deliver on their ADP.

Fantasy teams who invested in the position early in their drafts have been left scrambling to find the right play each week.

Fantasy teams constantly face difficult start-sit decisions for their tight ends. Week 8 brings a new opportunity for your team to make a statement. Here is a breakdown of who you should start and who you should sit at tight end in Week 8 of the fantasy football season.

Fantasy football start 'em: Week 8 TEs

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

The Texans will meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. Houston remains without star wide receiver Nico Collins who is on IR, which opens up opportunities for the remaining Texans pass catchers. The expectation was that Schultz and Tank Dell would see an uptick in usage, and that's exactly what has occurred.

However, last week, neither got results. In the first game without Collins, the veteran tight end was second on the team in targets behind Dell. Last week, the entire Texans passing game struggled. Schultz was the leading receiver for Houston, making one catch for 28 yards. CJ Stroud threw for just 86 yards.

The Colts defense under Gus Bradley is always best attacked in the middle short areas of the field. Indy has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. They are tied with the most touchdowns and the second-most receptions allowed to the position. Some people are ready to drop Schultz but start him this week.

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks

Noah Fant was close to a recommended start last week against the Falcons. He finished with four grabs for 65 yards. Heading into Week 8's matchup with the Buffalo Bills, Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf is dealing with a knee injury. This can lead to limited snaps if he's active and more targets available in the offense.

Buffalo has been susceptible to tight ends with linebacker Matt Milano out. The Bills are tied for third-most receptions allowed to tight ends. Seattle's offense under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is ninth in plays per game. Fant can provide some upside for fantasy managers this week.

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Some fantasy football owners were ready to give up on Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts after the first month of the season, but hopefully, you held on. With the addition of Kirk Cousins under center, fantasy owners have received more steady production from Pitts. He currently ranks as the 6th overall scoring tight end through the first seven weeks in PPR.

Atlanta will battle the Buccaneers, who have allowed the third-most yards to tight ends. In Week 5 against Tampa, Pitts finished with seven receptions for a season-high 88 yards. Roll him out with confidence in Week 8. The Bucs defense just allowed Mark Andrews to have his best game of the season. Look for Pitts to continue to build on a bounce-back campaign.

Fantasy football sit 'em: Week 8 TEs

Grant Calcaterra, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles head to Cincinnati in Week 8 to take on the Bengals. Last week, Calcaterra was a recommended sit, and he finished with just one catch for five yards. Saquon Barkley dominated against his former team. Fantasy owners who roster Dallas Goedert may want to turn to third-year tight end on Sunday if Goedert is ruled out again because of a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 6.

Calcaterra posted a solid stat line after Goedert went down in Week 6, but he is not a plug-and-play against the Bengals. He should be on the bench or on waivers again this week. The Bengals have been generous to tight ends (fourth-most fantasy points per game), but there is not enough meat on the bone for Calcaterra. When the Eagles offense has A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith healthy, Goedert averages just 4.4 receptions for 48 yards and 0.2 touchdowns. In other words, there isn't enough production coming from Eagles tight ends this season.

Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders will meet the Chicago Bears on the road in Week 8. The veteran tight end Ertz has been a solid streaming option this season, but he needs to be left on the bench this week.

The Bears' pass defense has been strong and ranks ninth overall against the position. Chicago has a very fast defense, headlined by Tremaine Edmunds at linebacker. Washington could be without Jayden Daniels this week, putting Marcus Mariota in line for the start. That's not ideal for Ertz's profile in Week 8.

