Start 'Em, Sit 'Em running backs: Week 14 fantasy football

Week 14 of the NFL season sees the second "Byemageddon” of the season. The Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, and Washington Commanders are all off.

With those teams out of action in a critical week for fantasy football, managers face many lineup questions, especially at running back. Starters like Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, Jonathan Taylor, and Brian Robinson Jr. are all unavailable.

If you're looking for help with your lineup this week, we've got you covered. Here are five running backs to start - and five to sit - in Week 14.

NFL playoff picture: Eagles, Lions, Vikings among teams on cusp of spots

Fantasy football start 'em: Week 14 RBs

Brown has been a top-15 fantasy RB in all formats over his last four games. He's reaching must-start territory now and should be a great option this week.

Dallas allows the second-most rushing yards per game in the NFL (147.6) and has given up four touchdowns to the position in the last three weeks. The Cowboys played better against the Commanders and Giants than in prior weeks, but Brown has the skill set to exploit the defense as a threat in both the run and pass.

Tracy Jr.'s been a favorite in these start sections for much of the season. He could be another good start this week against one of the worst run defenses in the league. New Orleans has allowed five touchdowns to running backs in their last four games and 128.5 total yards per game to the position in that span. If your typical starter is on a bye, Tracy Jr. is a good option.

Things are not looking good for the 49ers offense. They've scored 10 points per game in the last two games and have committed six turnovers. Star running back Christian McCaffrey has another long-term injury, and early-season fantasy darling Jordan Mason is out with a high ankle sprain.

Guerendo should be a good play this week. The rookie had 19 yards and a touchdown on four carries last week and played well in more action against Dallas (18 touches, 102 yards, one touchdown) and Seattle (10 rushes, 99 yards). Chicago allowed 185 total yards per game to opposing running back groups in the last five weeks and four touchdowns in that span.

Pollard was a start last week and was a dud against Washington with 68 total yards and a fumble lost. This week could be a chance for him to bounce back. The Jaguars have given up 177 total yards per game to running backs over their last five matchups. They're not keeping runners out of the end zone, either, with eight touchdowns in that span. Pollard should be better this week.

Davis could be a great pickup if you're struggling for a FLEX option this week and the waiver wire's running a bit thin. He's rostered in just 30% of Yahoo leagues and 11% of leagues on ESPN. Buffalo's running game has become a bigger part of their identity in 2024, and Davis has had some great games, including an 11-carry, 63-yard effort against San Francisco last week that saw him score the game's first touchdown.

Los Angeles is still reeling from the 324 total yards and three touchdowns they allowed to Philadelphia running backs in Week 12. Last week, they let the Saints running backs put up 126 total yards. Buffalo's offense is much closer to Philadelphia's than New Orleans' unit and could make Davis a worthwhile start.

Fantasy football sit 'em: Week 14 RBs

Edwards led Los Angeles with just six carries for 32 yards last week against Atlanta. This week, the Chargers face one of the best run defenses in the league on the road. The Chiefs allowed Sincere McCormick to run for 64 yards last week. That's the highest total all season for an individual running back.

The last time these teams faced off, Edwards had 19 yards on six carries. He may get more opportunities with J.K. Dobbins out this week, but it's not enough going against such a tough run defense. Keep him on the bench if you can.

Hubbard struggled against Tampa Bay last week despite leading the Panthers' backfield with 12 carries. His crucial fumble in overtime sealed his worst fantasy performance since Week 1.

Philadelphia's been one of the best defenses in the league since its bye. They've put the clamps on running backs in recent weeks, especially. Derrick Henry managed 111 yards on 22 touches, but Baltimore's running game is more effective than Carolina's at this point of the season. Hubbard could be in for a tough day.

Jones had a season-low 28 total yards on eight touches last week against Arizona. He also lost a fumble for the second week in a row. A receiving touchdown saved what was otherwise a terrible day for the running back after his solid performance against Chicago in Week 12.

He could struggle again at home against Atlanta. The Falcons' pass rush is nonexistent, but they're playing well in run defense. Atlanta's allowing just 119 total yards per game to opposing running back groups this season and has given up just two touchdowns to the position in their last four outings. Jones may not find the end zone to compensate for a low-yardage game again.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

On the other side of that matchup, Allgeier could struggle too. He may be a FLEX candidate for some folks due to Byemaggeddon II, but he isn't worth the start. He's struggled over the last two games, with 21 total yards in that span. This week, Atlanta faces the toughest run defense by yards in the NFL. Minnesota has given up just one touchdown to running backs in their last five games. There simply isn't the volume after Bijan Robinson for Allgeier to be a worthwhile start this week.

Hall had a rough Week 13 at home against an improved Seahawks defense. He had 60 yards on 12 carries but lost his first fumble since Week 1. That made for his worst day in fantasy since Week 5.

This week likely won't be much better. Miami's No. 9-ranked run defense is better than Seattle's and the Dolphins haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher all season. They've given up 107 yards per game and two touchdowns to running backs in the last four weeks. Hall's been inconsistent this season. If he's a must-start, that's understandable but don't expect a standout day from the top fantasy football pick.

Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'ems, Week 14

Looking for more fantasy football advice? USA TODAY Sports has you covered:

→ Need an edge under center? Here are the best quarterback options to start and to sit in Week 14.

→ Kickers are people, too. Here are the most clutch kickers to start, and some to sit, for Week 14.

→ The wide receiver position has been decimated this season. Protect yourself in Week 14 with start 'em, sit 'em advice for wideouts.

→ Tight ends can be the perfect X-factor for any fantasy team. Here's who you should start and sit in Week 14.

→ A good defense can shut down your fantasy opponent's offense. Here are some D/ST options to start and sit for Week 14.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Ten RBs to start or sit