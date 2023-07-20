How To Start a Business at Different Stages of Life

It is never too early -- or too late -- to start a small business.

Just because you're at a place in your life where it might not seem conventional to make a career shift, that doesn't mean it's too late for you to rediscover your entrepreneurial spirit and kickstart the business of your dreams in a way that works for you. Whether you are a busy mom of four who needs the flexibility of working from home or a retired algebra professor looking to share your knowledge with the next generation, there is a small business for you.

GOBankingRates has compiled a list of our small-business recommendations for Generation Z, moms, retirees and anyone looking to start a small business. The best part is that most of these are businesses you can build from your own home. Here's some advice on how to go about starting an entrepreneurial venture throughout different life stages.

Small-Business Ideas for Gen Z

The doors to success are wide open for Gen Z, as this generation has an abundance of new and up-and-coming ways to be successful entrepreneurs.

With the rise of remote work opportunities along with the explosion of the digital world, there are many avenues this generation can go down when considering what type of small business to start.

Here are a few small-business ideas for zoomers to consider.

Start a mobile photography business

Become a graphic designer

Start a blog

Become a social media marketer

Start a website development business

Start a tutoring business

Small-Business Ideas for Moms

Mothers are often the primary caregivers of their children or the ones in charge of finding child care. This group of tireless workers is prioritizing entrepreneurial opportunities that allow for a flexible schedule and a healthy work-life balance.

Here are eight small-business ideas for mothers that can be done from home or remotely to allow them the freedom they need to balance motherhood with their careers.

Dog walker

Freelance writer

Parenting blogger

Social media manager

Bridal consultant

Tutor

Home day care provider

Event planner

Small-Business Ideas for Retirees

Retirement looks different for everyone. While some may enjoy the freedom from working, others may yearn for the opportunity to be self-employed and make some extra money during retirement.

Starting a small business can be a fulfilling way to pursue a hobby you are passionate about and apply your life experience to a legitimate business. The best part -- you likely won't have too much of a learning curve.

Here's a roundup of our favorite business idea for retirees.

Coaching

Consulting

Dog walking

Running an online store

Tutoring

Tips for Anyone Who Wants to Start a Small Business

There's no need to wait until retirement to establish the small business of your dreams. Anyone can get started putting pen to paper and creating an effective business plan.

Here are some tips for getting started.

Test to see whether you have a viable idea

Choose a structure for your business

Craft a business plan

Raise money

Choose your location

Name your business

Register your company

File for your EIN

Get required permits and licenses

Open your business bank accounts

