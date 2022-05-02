A new start after 60. ‘I’m a 64-year-old ski instructor – and it keeps me feeling young’

Emine Saner
·5 min read

‘Sort of retired’ and looking for some excitement, Andy Walters realised he could turn his love of winter sports into a career


There were a couple of days on his most recent course, Andy Walters admits, “when I thought: ‘Am I too old for this?’ Then, the next day, I was fine. I was the oldest guy who passed, so that was gratifying.” He has just taken a further qualification as a ski instructor, reaching a level that enables him to teach almost anywhere, four years after embarking on this new direction at the age of 60.

Walters had always had a fascination with skiing, even though he was born in Kuwait, a place “as snowless as you can get”. His father was a civil engineer, his mother, a physiotherapist from the Isle of Bute, the Scottish island where Walters now lives. He and his wife moved there 25 years ago and bought a run-down hotel, which they run as a self-catered holiday house. They live in a flat alongside, handing over the keys to guests on a Friday, “so we’re sort of retired, and it gives me more time to do the things I want to do”.

Maybe I should have done this at 40, but I didn’t have the confidence

It’s why Walters thought he might enjoy teaching people to ski. He had, after all, he says with a smile, enjoyed the breadmaking classes he used to run. “I like teaching people things,” he says.

When he was a child, Walters’s family moved back to the UK, and he first skied at 11 on a school trip to Austria. “We were allowed to go up the mountain on the second day and I remember, with a friend, being so scared of skiing down that we actually walked down,” he says. Yet it didn’t put him off. Their teacher started organising Sunday trips to Glenshee, the skiing area in the Highlands, and Walters became part of the school’s ski team (consisting of just him and another boy).

In his 20s, Walters moved to Brighton and worked as a computer programmer in London, while also working on Saturdays in a ski shop. He was offered a full-time job there, and decided to take it. Later, he and a friend worked as location caterers, largely for BBC productions. Between that and raising three daughters, Walters didn’t ski for about 20 years. “It wasn’t until we moved to Scotland and I was closer to some of the resorts that I picked it up again.”

Once he had taken the week-long instructor course in the Cairngorms – followed by further training – he wasn’t sure there would be an easy route into work. Then he spotted a plea on Facebook from a company that teaches children to ski, for someone to replace one of their instructors who had injured herself. Three days later, Walters arrived in Switzerland. “I was thinking: ‘This is going to be awful, because I’ll be this old guy,’” he says. But he wasn’t even the oldest instructor – there was one in his early 70s. It went so well that, by the second day, his group of 11- and 12-year-olds were skiing down easy runs. He now regularly works with the company, teaching groups of children during their school holidays.

Related: A new start after 60: ‘I trained to be a flight attendant – it’s the only way I could explore the world’

He is pretty fit, he says, and being a 64-year-old ski instructor isn’t too tiring, although, he adds: “You can find yourself out of breath sometimes if you’re following a 20-year-old down a run and they refuse to stop. The thing about skiing is, if your technique is quite good, it’s fairly efficient, so you don’t tend to over-exert yourself.” There is “very little ageism”, he says, within the instructor world, where there is a diverse range of ages – on his recent course, the youngest was 16, and the oldest was in his 70s (although he didn’t finish it). When you’re teaching beginners “you spend most of your time dealing with people skiing fairly slowly. You’re not trying to teach people to go as fast as possible – you’re trying to teach them how to ski with control, reduce speed, get down the mountain without killing themselves.”

Three years ago, Walters broke his pelvis. “I had a sort of freak slip sideways and landed on my hipbone on a very hard piste, which was enough to put me in hospital for four days, and then on crutches for three months. When you get to your 60s, everything can be a potential problem, but I skied the next year and it was fine.”

He doesn’t think the accident – or its impact – was age-related, he was just unlucky.

“It’s knees that generally go first but, so far, fingers crossed …”

What has this change of life given him? “Great friends,” he says. “I’ve met a lot of really interesting people, and skied with them.” It has been fun to teach children, he says, and see them progress. “It’s something I didn’t anticipate I would do this late. I like to keep myself interested, and I think it keeps me feeling young.” Sometimes he compares himself with an instructor, 20 years his junior, who has become a good friend “and think maybe I should have done it at 40, but I didn’t have the confidence, I didn’t think I could actually achieve it. Then for some reason, four years ago, I thought: ‘Maybe I can.’”

Tell us: has your life taken a new direction after the age of 60?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Don't sleep on the Boston Bruins

    Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.&nbsp;

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas