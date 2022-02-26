Starstruck contestants transform into host Olly Murs

Photo credit: Guy Levy/Remarkable TV - ITV

Starstruck host Olly Murs was left scrambling for words this evening (February 26) as a team of contestants took to the stage as none other than... him.

Consisting of London Underground technician Luke, event singer Anthony and cabin crew member Simon, this trio opted to cover 'Dance with me Tonight' in front of the judging panel Beverley Knight, Jason Manford, Sheridan Smith and Adam Lambert.

"I've been a massive fan of him for years, he's got the massive entertainment factor and I can't wait to bring his enthusiasm and entertainment to the show," explained Simon in the VT.

Between them, these Murs impersonators managed to capture not only his 'cheeky chappie' sensibilities, but also that stadium-filling vocal tone.

"That was great fun," Manford told them in the aftermath of their rendition, before joking: "It's very rare on this show that we get people singing that's actually better, than, like, the real original!

"He's a very talented man and you three almost matched him. Well done."

Knight had nothing but praise to share, going on to add: "It's hard enough to stand on a stage like this in a space like this and emulate a star. But to do it in front of the star himself... big up yourselves!"

Former X Factor contestant and host Olly recently announced that he's had to postpone his 2022 summer tour around the UK and Ireland.

"Unfortunately I've had to undergo major new knee surgery again this week. Been trying my best to avoid having it done but the op was needed and it went well. I'm recovering in hospital but it means I'm having to cancel all my summer shows this year whilst I focus on my rehab," he wrote on social media.

"I'm so sorry but my focus now is on recovering and I'll keep you all updated on how I'm getting on!"

Starstruck continues next Saturday (March 5) on ITV.

