Starstruck: the bizarre twist on Stars in Their Eyes that will make your soul feel empty

Joel Golby
·4 min read

Three strangers all pretending to be the same celeb! One of the oddest judging panels ever! Olly Murs! ITV’s bombastic new singing contest is very, very bad


Do we really deserve good TV? It’s a question I have been mulling over since being subjected to Starstruck (Saturday, 8.30pm), ITV’s bombastic new panel show designed for five or so million people to eat a takeaway to. It’s an over-glossy mashup of Stars in Their Eyes and The X Factor, which is very, very bad in a way that makes my soul feel quite empty and my mind quite blank. Is it just the presence of Olly Murs as the host that is doing this, or is there something even more ghoulish and hollow baked into the very format of it? The only way to find out, sadly, is to make me watch an entire hour of it so you don’t have to. This is the first time since writing this column that I am going to actively ask for danger money.

Here is the format of Starstruck: instead of letting one singer trot out and do a celebrity tribute act, three complete strangers come out and sing the same song together at once – so three Freddie Mercurys might sing I Want to Break Free, line-by-line or three Ariana Grandes might squabble over a rendition of One Last Time. There is something very mildly interesting about watching three singers try to perform a cohesive song while also trying to outshine each other at the same time – fans of the Kitty Brucknell series of The X Factor will recognise this delightful energy from the group songs that used to open the show – but that’s where the entertainment begins and ends.

To judge the performances, ITV has assembled one of the strangest and most erratic judging panels I’ve ever seen on TV (we were warned when Amanda Holden started judging Britain’s Got Talent that this would happen to judging panels, but we refused to listen): Beverley Knight, an immaculately styled Jason Manford, Sheridan Smith and Queen singer Adam Lambert. Between them, they do all the TV judging tics and tropes they are meant to do – they put both palms flat on the table and lean forward, mouthing: “OH MY GOD!” to another judge. They clap above their head while standing up inelegantly in an outfit that is not designed to be stood up in, and hold their temples in sheer astonishment after hearing half of one opening note. They give each of the three teams effusive, breathless compliments, then at the end of the show the members of one team sing off against each other and the best performer goes into some abstract, distant “final”.

The problem here is that a lot of the singers aren’t actually very good, so to hear the judges outrageously praise them rings utterly, dreadfully hollow. I am not going to name names, but at least three performers in the opening show deliver woefully flat notes (they only have to sing one-third of a song each! They’ve had all week to practise! Why are they still rubbish?) and a couple of them are quite noticeably out of time. I mean, this is fine – these are not sins – but if an idiot with a tin ear (me) can hear it, so can an audience at home. So when Adam Lambert throws both arms up in the air and says: “That. Was. Amazing!” and Beverley Knight says it was like “looking at someone famous”, you sort of go: well, it wasn’t, though, was it? They’ve spent more than six hours in hair and makeup and they are doing it on TV, and millions of people can see that it wasn’t very good. So why say it was good? Why is everyone in the studio clapping as if it were good? Why is Olly Murs laughing? He shouldn’t be laughing. He shouldn’t be encouraging these people.

One immutable truth about this country is: we always think someone absolutely smashing it at karaoke is entertaining, and we will until the sun engulfs the Earth. But I can’t help feeling that Starstruck has been completely informed by the bombastic Saturday night TV that has come before it – that golden The X Factor run! The half-term-saving Britain’s Got Talent series! Dancing on Ice! The Masked Singer, almost! – in a way that feels as if it’s shaping future iterations of this, too. In 10 years’ time, ITV will still have a Saturday night singing show. In 20 years, too, and 30 more after that. What caricatures of TV panel judging will we be watching by then, I wonder?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Olympics Live: Germany has 1st Olympic skeleton champion

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has its first Olympic skeleton champion. Christopher Grotheer was a runaway winner in the men’s skeleton event that ended Friday night, the first German to win gold in the discipline where sliders navigate the icy chute headfirst at speeds that can exceed 80 mph. Grotheer’s four-run time over two days of competition was 4:01.01. Axel Jungk, another German, won the silver medal in 4:01.67 and Yan Wengang of China won the bronze

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Well-seasoned: Aerials skier named Winter to fly at Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun

  • Finland women's hockey also wears masks against Russians

    BEIJING (AP) — Finland's players wore masks in their women's hockey game Tuesday night, becoming the second consecutive team to do so while facing the Russians. The game Monday between the Russians and Canadians was delayed because of virus concerns. The Russian COVID-19 testing results from earlier in the day were not yet available by game time, and Russian players were testing positive before and after the team’s loss to the United States on Saturday. The Canadians and Russians agreed to start

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Analysis: With Mills, Nets could be just what Simmons needs

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons is going from one pressure cooker to another with his move from Philadelphia to New York City. He won't suddenly find a less demanding fan base, or a more understanding media. If Simmons was hoping to quietly resume his career out of the spotlight, it won’t happen in Brooklyn. The Nets are a title-contending team playing in the biggest market with lots of national TV games. Their every misstep along the way gets dissected. The Nets can’t provide Simmons with cover fro

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday

    BEIJING — Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will see Canada’s women’s hockey team begin the knockout round of its tournament, Canadian speedskaters threatening the podium on both the short and long track and a previously unknown Olympic hero back in action. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Friday, Feb. 11. Canadian women’s hockey team competing in the quarterfinals Fresh off their thrilling 4-2 victory over the United States that saw them finish atop Group A w

  • Olympic judging under scrutiny over Parrot's slopestyle win

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Even champion snowboarder Max Parrot knows he got away with one. Still, he's not giving back his gold medal. A few days after winning the Olympic slopestyle contest, Parrot told CBC Sports he knew he grabbed his knee, not his snowboard, during his winning run. “Everyone that snowboards knows I missed that grab. I’m not hiding from that. It is what it is,” the Canadian said. Parrot's feel-good story — winning a gold medal some three years after beating cancer — took an u

  • Chinese teen Su Yiming takes silver in Olympic slopestyle

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — When he was a kid, Su Yiming was an aspiring actor who landed a part in an action film: “The Taking of Tiger Mountain.” On Monday, Su found an even better role: A snowboarder who wins a surprise Olympic silver medal in his home country. The 17-year-old actor-turned-professional snowboarder could hardly mask his emotion over his biggest moment on snow, or screen. “This means a lot to me,” Su said after his second-place finish in slopestyle. “One of the special things in

  • Desbiens' 51 saves, Poulin scoring on penalty shot lifts Canada to 4-2 win over U.S.

    BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during

  • CEBL's Fraser Valley Bandits hire former coach of Poland's men's basketball team

    After turning around Poland's men's basketball team, Mike Taylor is embarking on a new adventure — coaching in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Taylor was announced Wednesday as the new head coach of the Fraser Valley Bandits. “It looks like a fun league, so hopefully we can have a good run," he told The Canadian Press. “What I like about the league is that Canada basketball has been on the rise for the last decade. I think it’s an up-and-coming league.” Hailing from Clarion, Penn., the 49-

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t