Starship launch LIVE: SpaceX attempts historic test of world’s biggest rocket

SpaceX Starship Launch (SpaceX)

After months of delays, SpaceX will finally attempt to launch its massive Starship rocket into orbit for the first time.

Saturday’s attempt comes seven months after the first effort to launch a fully stacked Starship – which is both the tallest and most powerful rocket ever built – ended in a catastrophic explosion, just minutes after lift off.

SpaceX boss Elon Musk says Starship holds the key to making humanity a multi-planetary species, with plans to build hundreds of the spacecraft in order to set up a permanent human colony on Mars.

But first Starship must successfully conduct an uncrewed orbital test, which will see it leave from its launchpad at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas, before flying almost all the way around the Earth and splashing down off the coast of Hawaii.

A 20 minute launch window opens at 7am CT (1pm GMT), with the flight expected to last around 90 minutes. We’ll be bringing all the latest updates, as well as a live stream as soon as it is available.

Starship launch live: SpaceX shares photo of rocket ahead of countdown

10:17 , Anthony Cuthbertson

The 20 minute launch window for today’s attempt is set to open in less than three hours. We’ll have a live stream on this page in around two hours, as well as all the latest weather reports and updates concerning this historic effort.

Starship and its Super Heavy booster are already stacked and ready to go at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas, with the private space company sharing an image of the giant rocket system on X. It’s still the middle of the night at Starbase, but a giant spotlight is illuminating the scene as the final preparations get underway.

Starship and Super Heavy are ready at the launch pad in Starbase, Texas. Targeting Saturday, November 18 for Starship’s second integrated flight test → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/WZeO1j7qFx — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 17, 2023

Starship is back and stacked

Friday 17 November 2023 16:41 , Andrew Griffin

After being taken apart to make the required fixes to launch tomorrow, Starship has once again been stacked, and is standing tall* on its launchpad.

Full stacc welcome bacc



Ship 25 has just been lifted and placed atop Booster 9 for what may (hopefully) be the final time before liftoff.



📸 - @NASASpaceflight



📺 - https://t.co/9cg7QTG2Lj pic.twitter.com/0GbCUBLMG5 — Max Evans (@_mgde_) November 17, 2023

*Taller than any other rocket, for that matter.

What time will Starship launch?

Friday 17 November 2023 08:43 , Andrew Griffin

SpaceX says the launch window for the rearranged Starship launch will open at the same time it had planned for today: 7am local central time, which is 1pm UK time.

A live video will start about 35 minutes before, SpaceX says on its launch page.

Launch postponed

Thursday 16 November 2023 19:59 , Andrew Griffin

Elon Musk has announced that the launch is postponed until Saturday, as suspected.

We need to replace a grid fin actuator, so launch is postponed to Saturday — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2023

No information yet about timings, though the SpaceX livestream is showing the same time: 7am local central time.

Elon Musk tweets about free speech as public waits for news on Starship launch

Thursday 16 November 2023 19:23 , Andrew Griffin

As the world awaits for news out of SpaceX (see below), Elon Musk has posted. But it’s not about Starship – rather it’s about free speech and X:

We will do whatever it takes to support your right to free speech! https://t.co/fdwOWguuko — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2023

His previous post was a retweet of the SpaceX post below, about Starship being stacked, so he knows people are interested. And he is well known to keep a very close eye on Starship.

Starship being taken apart

Thursday 16 November 2023 19:10 , Andrew Griffin

Starship is being destacked, which is to say taken back apart after it was put together, according to this image from Chris Bergin at Nasa Space Flight.

Ship Quick Disconnect (SQD) has retracted ahead of destack. LR11000 is going over to the launch site to follow up with removing the Hot Staging Ring.https://t.co/e3xbqPnwZ5 pic.twitter.com/ntCWzFg7af — Chris Bergin - NSF (@NASASpaceflight) November 16, 2023

That doesn’t mean it won’t launch tomorrow, and SpaceX are yet to give any kind of update. But it almost certainly wasn’t part of the plan.

Fears launch might be delayed

Thursday 16 November 2023 19:05 , Andrew Griffin

Those watching the latest at the launchpad are seeing developments that might suggest SpaceX has found an issue that could cause it to “destack” (that is, take apart) Starship.

It's a convoy, not the one we wanted to see under 20 hours to launch.



LR11000 is rising. This feels like a destack is coming.



Loadspreader and crane are related to the Hot Staging Ring, so Ship 25 has to come off first.https://t.co/e3xbqPnwZ5 pic.twitter.com/dMGk6gA2Ac — Chris Bergin - NSF (@NASASpaceflight) November 16, 2023

SpaceX hasn’t yet said anything about a possible delay to the launch. But the company’s livestream did briefly switch from 17 November to 18 November, which might be an indication it is being delayed.

The only confirmation however will come from SpaceX, and there is no indication when that might be.

The first launch of Starship did not go ahead on its first day. That had been scheduled for 17 April but it was pulled with about eight minutes to go because of a frozen valve; SpaceX scrubbed that launch and held it on 20 April, when it did actually take off.

SpaceX tweet shows Starship standing on its pad

Thursday 16 November 2023 19:01 , Andrew Griffin

SpaceX has tweeted an image of Starship standing ready for its launch.

But the post isn’t only a set of nice images. It’s also a reminder of what SpaceX is hoping to happen: “the stress on the question of “how much we learn” and “rapid iterative development” is a hint that the spacecraft might not have a safe journey this time around, either, but that SpaceX hopes to gain useful information either way.

Starship stacked for flight. This is another chance to put Starship in a true flight environment, maximizing how much we learn.



Rapid iterative development is essential as we work to build a fully reusable launch system capable of carrying satellites, payloads, crew, and cargo… pic.twitter.com/Gkx7lKYVuz — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 16, 2023

Hello and welcome...

Thursday 16 November 2023 18:59 , Andrew Griffin

... to The Independent’s live coverage of the (attempted) launch of Starship.