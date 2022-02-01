Stars of ‘Yellowstone’ and ’1883’ to sign autographs at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Some of the cast members from “Yellowstone” and “1883” will be holding autograph sessions Tuesday and Wednesday at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

“Currently scheduled to appear are Cole Hauser who plays Rip Wheeler on ‘Yellowstone’ and Eric Nelsen who, in the role of Ennis on ‘1883,’ is the young cowboy who helps escort a group of men, women and children north to find a new home,” a spokesperson for the Stock Show & Rodeo said.

Hauser and Nelsen will be available to sign autographs on both days from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall and prior to the PRORODEO Tournament in Dickies Arena from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the building’s concourse adjacent to section 113.

Visitors must have a rodeo ticket to enter the arena area.

Residents will also have the opportunity to buy merchandise from the television shows.