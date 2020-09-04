Stars vs. Avalanche: Live score, highlights, updates from Game 7

Game 7!

The best words in hockey — unless, of course, you're a fan of either team and you'll be sweating out every second of every play.

There will be three Stanley Cup playoffs Game 7s before the conference finals can get underway, and the first one features the Avalanche and Stars.

For the Stars, this shouldn't have even gotten to this point; they led 2-0 and 3-1 and looked poised to advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008.

They also didn't want to bring up the ghosts of 2019, when this squad was up 3-2 in their best-of-seven series with the Blues before losing 2-1 in overtime in Game 7. The Avalanche are also looking to leave last year in the past; against the Sharks in the second round, they won Game 6 before faltering in Game 7.

As for this series, there has been plenty of drama — especially between the pipes.

No. 1 netminder Ben Bishop has been "unfit to play" for the majority of the series and postseason. Anton Khudobin, who posted a .930 save percentage during the regular season, started five of the six games against Colorado but was on the bench to start Game 5 (with the Stars up 3-1).

"Yesterday, he looked really sharp," said head coach Rick Bowness after the 6-3 loss as to why he started Bishop. "He felt good. He felt he was ready to go."

Khudobin was back in net for Game 6 and is expected to get the nod in Game 7.

On the opposite end of the ice, Colorado head coach Jared Bednar has also had to deal with not one but two top goalies going down. Philipp Grubauer got hurt in Game 1, then Pavel Francouz was deemed unavailable for Game 5. So in came third-string goalie Michael Hutchinson, who if you remember was basically run out of Toronto and dealt in February to the Avs.

"I love it, not just for Hutch, but for all the guys that don't have an easy path, but they wanted it and they stuck to it, they invest in themselves, and they continue to try to battle to play at the highest level they possibly can, and eventually get a chance," said Bednar, regarding the goalie who came in and backstopped his team to wins in not one but two elimination games. "I think there's value in those players, because they appreciate what they have in playing in the best league in the world and playing this game for a living."

So, in all likelihood, it'll be Khudobin vs. Hutchinson — just as everyone expected.

Oh, and this game will also have Jamie Benn, Joe Pavelski, Miro Heiskanen and Tyler Seguin going up against Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon, Calder Trophy finalist Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen and Nazem Kadri. Captain Gabe Landeskog is out after he got cut by a skate in Game 6.

Sporting News has all the action as the Stars and Avalanche battle it out for a spot in the Western Conference finals.

Stars vs. Avalanche scores, updates from 2020 Western Conference second round's Game 7

(All times Eastern.)

First period: Avalanche 2, Stars 1

4:48 p.m. — First period comes to an end.

Here's some analytics for your intermission reading:

Both teams put 15 shots on net

Avalanche led the way with 60 percent Corsi For at 5v5

The Avs also had 11 Scoring Chances For compared to the Stars 3 at 5v5 (13-6 regardless of the situation)

Colorado's rookie sensation Cale Makar had the most ice time among both teams at eight minutes and 42 seconds.



4:37 p.m. — Colorado now 0-for-1 on the power play.

4:34 p.m. — Avalanche head to the power play. Colorado entered the series at 29.7 percent efficiency on the man advantage, but are only at 10.7 percent against the Star.s

4:30 p.m. — By the way, Burakovsky has quite the knack for Game 7 goal scoring.

Four goals in his last three GM7s



2G 2018 East Final vs Tampa

1G 2019 RD1 vs Carolina

1G 2020 RD2 vs Dallas https://t.co/TgPbLyiA9X







— Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) September 4, 2020

4:27 p..m. — GOAL. Andre Burakovsky intercepts the pass inside the Stars offensive zone by the blue line and snaps the puck home from the left circle. Avalanche lead 2-1.

4:18 p.m. — Blake Comeau comes super close to giving Dallas their second lead of the game.

4:16 p.m. — GOAL. Less than a minute later and it's a tie game! Ian Cole puts the puck on net and it gets deflected by Vladislav Namestnikov in front before dipping under the pads of Anton Khudobin. Game tied 1-1.

4:13 p.m. — GOAL. Michael Hutchinson makes the initial stop but Alexander Radulov stuffs the puck home for the power-play goal. It's his sixth of the postseason, fourth of the series, and first with the man advantage. Stars lead 1-0.