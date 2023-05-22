The Stars From ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Are Following Up Their Stellar Bourbon With a New Rye

There may not be as many celebrity whiskey brands as there are tequila, but there are a few worth noting. One of the most successful comes from actors and friends Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, whose Brother’s Bond Bourbon just announced the launch of a new rye whiskey and cask strength bourbon.

Brother’s Bond was founded by the two actors in 2021 after years of working together on the TV show The Vampire Diaries, and it quickly became one of the fastest selling new whiskey brands on the crowded scene. The whiskey comes from MGP, the large distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana that is known for producing whiskey for a number of popular brands including Bulleit Rye, Dickel Rye, Redemption Whiskey, and High West. The first release was Brother’s Bond Straight Bourbon, an 80-proof whiskey with a mashbill of 65 percent corn, 22 percent rye, and 13 percent wheat and barley. This bourbon is aged for a minimum of four years.

The brand has released a cask-strength bourbon before as a limited offering, but this release consists of a new batch. The whiskey was bottled at 115.1 proof and is a blend of three mashbills that were came from a total of 70 barrels. Brother’s Bond American Blended Rye Whiskey is the first rye expression from the brand, a four-grain whiskey made from a mashbill of 77 percent rye, 16 percent corn, and 7 percent wheat and barley and bottled at 95 proof. This is called a blended rye whiskey and not straight rye because it’s actually a blend of bourbon and straight rye from four mashbills, with the final composition exceeding the 51 percent mark that is required to be labeled rye whiskey.

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley

“We’ve been dedicated to the growth of Brother’s Bond Bourbon since its inception, and the new release of our cask strength and launch of our rye whiskey is proof that we’ve established our place in the industry and can compete with top distillers,” said Wesley in a statement. “We’ve put a great deal of passion and hard work into the expansion of our portfolio, so we hope anyone having our whiskey loves the new rye and cask strength as much as we do,” added Somerhalder. “As we were hand selecting the three unique mash bills, we wanted to push the limits with more robust and dynamic flavors and match the richness of our Original Cask Strength bourbon. We also knew that we had to create a rye like no other that will continue to develop consumer palates as they dive deeper into the whiskey world.”

You can find Brother’s Bond American Blended Rye Whiskey available for purchase now from ReserveBar here, and the Original Cask Strength available here.

