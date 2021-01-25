Stars tie NHL power-play record in 3-2 win over Predators

SCHUYLER DIXON (AP Sports Writer)
  Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92), center Matt Duchene (95), and left wing Filip Forsberg (9) celebrate a second period goal against the Dallas Stars during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    Stars tie NHL power-play record in 3-2 win over Predators

    Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92), center Matt Duchene (95), and left wing Filip Forsberg (9) celebrate a second period goal against the Dallas Stars during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
  Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) and Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) celebrate a second period goal against the Nashville Predators during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    Stars tie NHL power-play record in 3-2 win over Predators

    Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) and Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) celebrate a second period goal against the Nashville Predators during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
  Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) with an assist from Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) scores against the Nashville Predators in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    Stars tie NHL power-play record in 3-2 win over Predators

    Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) with an assist from Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) scores against the Nashville Predators in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
  Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) gets the puck away from Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Dallas. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
    Stars tie NHL power-play record in 3-2 win over Predators

    Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) gets the puck away from Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Dallas. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92), center Matt Duchene (95), and left wing Filip Forsberg (9) celebrate a second period goal against the Dallas Stars during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) and Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) celebrate a second period goal against the Nashville Predators during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) with an assist from Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) scores against the Nashville Predators in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) gets the puck away from Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Dallas. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez)

DALLAS (AP) -- Joe Pavelski helped the Dallas Stars tie the NHL record for power-play goals in the first two games, scoring one of three with the man advantage in another victory over the Nashville Predators, 3-2 on Sunday night.

Denis Gurianov and Roope Hintz also scored on the power play after the Stars went 5 of 8 with the man advantage in a 7-0 victory over the Predators in their delayed opener. Dallas was 3 of 4 on the power play this time.

The eight power-play goals for the defending Western Conference champions in the first two games tied the 1995-96 Pittsburgh Penguins and the Detroit Red Wings from 1942-43, when teams could score an unlimited number of goals on one power play.

''We've kind of done it different ways as far as traffic and tips and just some good plays along the way,'' Pavelski said. ''It's clicking. It's good to see when the puck's going in. You've just got to stay with it. You can't get too cute with it.''

Pavelski also had the primary assist on the goals by Gurianov and Hintz, giving him seven points through two games after he had two goals and two assists in the opener. Hintz had two assists as well.

Filip Forsberg beat Anton Khudobin for the first time in nearly 90 minutes to start the Dallas goalie's season after the Stars were called for too many men on the ice in the second period.

It was just second power-play goal in the first 19 chances of the season for the Predators, who have lost three consecutive games after winning their first two.

Mikael Granlund got Nashville within a goal again midway through the third period by redirecting a shot from Viktor Arvidsson past Khudobin for the first even-strength tally of the game.

Khudobin made 15 saves, including a sprawling stop with his pads on a shot from Arvidsson with the Predators playing 6-on-5 in the final minute.

''We had our chances to tie it up,'' Granlund said. ''It was a good third period, but we've got to find a way to win games.''

The Stars had gone up 3-1 when Pavelski beat Juuse Saros with a one-timer from the left circle on a pass from Hintz early in the third after Arvidsson's tripping penalty.

Pavelski already has three goals after matching his career low with 14 in his first season with the Stars, which was interrupted and shortened by the pandemic. The 36-year-old spent his first 13 seasons in San Jose.

''Whether I'm more comfortable the second time around, it's hard to say exactly,'' Pavelski said. ''But I definitely have more confidence. I definitely have an idea what we're trying to do out there.''

Khudobin's seventh career assist started a final Dallas rush with about 10 seconds left on Rocco Grimaldi's tripping penalty in the second period. Hintz's shot from the left circle rolled over Saros' right leg and trickled across the goal line.

Gurianov opened the scoring with a one-timer from the right circle on a pass from behind the goal line by Pavelski following a tripping call against Nick Cousins.

Nine of Dallas' 10 goals have come on special teams. The Stars scored one short-handed in the opener.

''Right now you can just feel the confidence that they have,'' coach Rick Bowness said. ''They're moving for each other. There's a lot of chemistry involved. They're doing a really good job of reading off each other, finding the right play.''

The Stars played without forward Jamie Benn two days after their captain's right leg buckled awkwardly during a collision in the opener. Forward Joel Kiviranta was placed on injured reserve after leaving practice Saturday with a lower-body injury.

WHAT'S NEXT

Predators: Host Chicago on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Stars: Host Detroit on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

---

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

