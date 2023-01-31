Stars of Strictly join other BBC big names for Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week

Amy Dowden has read a bedtime story for Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week (BBC)

The stars of BBC TV shows including Strictly Come Dancing have joined forces for Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

BBC Education initiative Moodboosters has launched a host of new video resources for families to watch and take part in at home ahead of the week, which runs from February 6 to 12.

To kick things off, Strictly star and Moodboosters ambassador Amy Dowden will read a special CBeebies Bedtime Story, which will be shown on Sunday February 5 on BBC iPlayer at 6.50pm.

The Strictly star said: “It was an absolute honour to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story, it was something that was on my bucket list!

Strictly’s Oti Mabuse has also recorded a video where she’s expected to encourage children to explore their talents (BBC)

“I’m also thrilled to be involved in a brilliant initiative like Moodboosters, as I was really impressed by the range of enjoyable resources it has to offer for children, both in the classroom and at home.”

Fellow Strictly pro Oti Mabuse has also done a video encouraging children to explore their potential.

Other well-known faces participating are Olympian Bethany Shriever, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, Dr Ranj Singh and BBC Childrens’ presenters Rhys Stephenson, Evie Pickerill and George Webster.

They will present the three-minute videos which can be accessed via the Moodboosters website.

Dr Ranj Singh will be sharing his health tips in a three minute clip (PA)

Dr Ranj Singh said: “Initiatives like Moodboosters are essential. Not only are they fun, they give children practical tools that they can do by themselves, with their teachers, friends or families to help them better cope with the world around them.”

BBC Moodboosters is a primary age mental health and wellbeing initiative which offers video activities for teachers and parents designed to boost children’s mood by giving them the tools and skills to thrive, feel good and help manage their emotions.

Several studies have shown a significant decline in children’s mental health across the UK and increased demands on children’s mental health services, with the pandemic and cost of living crisis playing a part in this.

